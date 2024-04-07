Windows TCO Tales (the Cost of Choosing Microsoft)
-
Kansas Reflector ☛ FBI director outlines threat of cyber attacks in speech at University of Kansas
In a speech at the University of Kansas Cybersecurity Conference, Wray said criminals use ransomware to wreak havoc on business operations, food distributors, 911 call centers, police departments, schools and hospitals with the goal of “disrupting our democratic society.”
-
The Register UK ☛ US government keeps paying Microsoft despite infosec errors
Analysis You might think that when a government supplier fails in one of its key duties it would find itself shunned or at least feel financial pain.
But when that supplier is Microsoft, and the failure allows access to government secrets, it sails serenely onwards – with not much more than promises to do better next time.
Microsoft made that promise last year after its shoddy security practices allowed Chinese cyber spies to compromise tens of thousands of email accounts belonging to government officials.
-
YLE ☛ Finland explores expediting Vastaamo victims' compensation claims
The case involves more than 22,000 individuals.
-
The Record ☛ Germany to launch cyber military branch to combat Russian threats
The expanded German Cyber and Information Domain Service (CIR) will become the fourth independent branch of the country’s armed forces.
“Like the army, air force and navy, it has responsibility for carrying out military actions — in the cyber and information space,” Germany's defense minister, Boris Pistorius, said in a statement.
According to Pistorius, CIR’s responsibilities will include combating hybrid threats such as disinformation and influence operations, as well as performing tactical tasks like electronic warfare.