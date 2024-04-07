Open Hardware, Retro, and Linux Devices

A lot of home server enthusiasts buy server racks, but I never thought of myself as a rack guy. I wasn’t so into servers that I needed a whole rack; I just had a VM server here, a data server there. Maybe a few switches scattered around. Buying a rack meant admitting that I wasn’t just a casual home server guy but an intense homelab weirdo.

One day, I gave in and bought a rack, and I’m better for it. It makes my servers more pleasant to work with and eliminates my sprawling mess of wires.