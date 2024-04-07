Explicit Sync: Wayland’s Final Steps Towards Ultimate Desktop Experience

Imagine if I said combining Wayland with NVIDIA could give you the smoothest experience ever on your Linux system. Imagine no annoying flickers, glitches, screen artifacts, lags, or apps crashing. Everything would run at the speed of light and be as smooth and pleasing to the senses as possible.

And no, I’m not out of my mind as I write this. What I’m about to share, known as explicit sync, will completely transform Wayland’s image. It’s going from being seen as a better-but-not-quite-there display protocol to the go-to solution. It’s a real game-changer. Let me tell you why.

