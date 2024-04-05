Ubuntu 24.04 Improves Power Efficiency on Laptops

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2024



Release notes for the power-profiles-daemon package uploaded to Ubuntu 24.04 this week state that it is now “battery-state aware” and that “some drivers use a more power efficient state when using the balanced profile on battery”.

While the power profiles daemon is low-level it enables the Power Mode options shown in the Quick Settings menu: “balanced” (default), “power saver”, and on systems where it’s supported by drivers “performance” — this update tweaks the “balanced” option.

On Intel and AMD hardware able to use P-State drivers (which, IIRC, is Skylake and Zen 2 upwards, respectively) the “balanced” profile is now mapped to a new balance_power Energy Performance Preference (EPP) profile rather than balance_performance.

