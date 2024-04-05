Thorium Reader – EPUB reading application

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2024



An electronic book (commonly abbreviated e-book) is a text and image-based publication which can be read on a computer or other digital devices such as an e-book reader.

Digital books are well established. Project Gutenberg, an online library of books that can be downloaded free of charge, has been expanding its collection since 1971. Almost its entire library consists of books that are available in the public domain, although there are a few copyright texts which are also included.

Thorium Reader is a cross platform desktop reading app, based on the Readium Desktop toolkit. It’s written mostly in TypeScript and published under an open source license.

