Web Browsers Leftovers
MJ Fransen ☛ Shell script to create and sign certificates
The purpose of the certificates is to prevent browsers from complaining about the lack of encryption. Perhaps in the future, browsers will not allow users to log in to sites that do not use encryption. It's best to have things ready before that happens.
The traffic is now encrypted, providing some protection against eavesdropping; nonetheless, do not use this method when security is critical.
Chromium
Security Week ☛ Google Patches Chrome Flaw That Earned Hackers $42,500 at Pwn2Own
Tracked as CVE-2024-3159, the high-severity bug is described as an out-of-bounds memory access issue in the V8 JavaScript and WebAssembly engine.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ The cost of cutting-edge: Scaling compute and limiting access
Mozilla ☛ Google’s Protected Audience Protects Advertisers (and Google) More Than It Protects You
The announcement that Google would remove the ability to track people using cookies in its Chrome browser was met with some consternation from advertisers. After all, when your business relies so heavily on tracking, as is common in the advertising industry, removing the key means of performing that tracking is a bit of a big deal.
