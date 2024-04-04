GNU and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
University of Toronto ☛ GNU Emacs and the case of special space characters
One of the things I've had to wrestle with due to my move to reading my email with MH-E in GNU Emacs is that any number of Emacs modes involved in this like to be helpful by reformatting and annotating your email messages in various ways. Often it's not obvious to an outsider what mode (or code) is involved. For what I believe are historical reasons, a lot of MIME handling code has wound up in GNUS (also), which was originally a news reader; some of the code and variables has 'gnus' prefixes while others has 'mm' or 'mml' prefixes. In MH-E (and I believe most things that use Emacs' standard GNUS-based MIME handling), by default you will get nominally helpful things like message fontisizing and maybe highlighting of certain whitespace that the code thinks you might care about. I mostly don't want this, so I have been turning it off where I saw it and could identify the cause.
Cyble Inc ☛ What Is GNUnet? Your Guide To Secure, Private Networking
With the growth of technology, we have seen a rise in surveillance on the [Internet]. As a result it has sparked an interest in alternative ways to communicate and share information securely without any central authority controlling it.
GNUnet comes into play here that is a free and open-source software framewrork that will help in securing peer-to-peer networking. GNUnet offers a decentralized alternative for communication, file sharing, censorship circumvention, and more. In this blog post, we’ll explore all things GNUnet like its history, features and use cases.
Education
FSF ☛ There are plenty of ways to socialize at LibrePlanet 2024: Cultivating Community
In this blog, we're sharing with you all the ways you can socialize and participate in LibrePlanet 2024: Cultivating Community outside of the official program.
OpenSUSE ☛ Workshop Series Continues with New Episodes
Episode 5: Contributing to openSUSE Leap - Project Structure, Feature Tracking, Package Updates for SLES Packages
