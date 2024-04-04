GNU and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

One of the things I've had to wrestle with due to my move to reading my email with MH-E in GNU Emacs is that any number of Emacs modes involved in this like to be helpful by reformatting and annotating your email messages in various ways. Often it's not obvious to an outsider what mode (or code) is involved. For what I believe are historical reasons, a lot of MIME handling code has wound up in GNUS (also), which was originally a news reader; some of the code and variables has 'gnus' prefixes while others has 'mm' or 'mml' prefixes. In MH-E (and I believe most things that use Emacs' standard GNUS-based MIME handling), by default you will get nominally helpful things like message fontisizing and maybe highlighting of certain whitespace that the code thinks you might care about. I mostly don't want this, so I have been turning it off where I saw it and could identify the cause.