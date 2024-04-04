Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Destination Linux, and More
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 777: Asterisk — Wait, Faxes?
This week Jonathan Bennett and David Ruggles sit down with Joshua Colp to talk about Asterisk! That’s the Open Source phone system software you already interact with without realizing it. It started as a side project to run the phones for Linux Support Services, and it turned out working on phone systems was more fun than supporting Linux. The project grew, and in the years since has landed at Sangoma, where Joshua holds the title of Asterisk Project Lead.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 364: DL Crew goes to SCaLE 21x, Largest Community GNU/Linux Expo in North America
Download as MP3 Sponsored by Kolide: If a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your apps. It’s device trust for Okta. Visit https://destinationlinux.net/kolide to learn more and watch a demo.
Standards/Consortia
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] Digital sovereignty and standards
Geoff Huston discusses the EU taking a direct role in the IETF standards development process.
