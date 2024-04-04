Qt Creator 13 Released with Offline and Online Installers for Linux on ARM

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 04, 2024



Coming about four and a half months after Qt Creator 12, Qt Creator 13 is out now as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that simplifies GUI application development in Qt./p>

Highlights of Qt Creator 13 include offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, a revamped visual style for the Welcome mode, initial support for iOS 17 devices, and improvements to the docking UI used in the Widget Designer and Debug mode.

