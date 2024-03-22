Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Obituary: Peter Eckersley
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
New
-
Links 21/03/2024: Bullet Journal, Facebook 'Censors' Fediverse Now
Links for the day
-
Devuan & Debian Trademark Authorization
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
statCounter: Windows (Vista) 11 Market Share Going Down in China This Year (Plateau or Worse in the Rest of the World)
Microsoft is lying about the number of Vista 11 users
-
Links 21/03/2024: Reddit IPO After Offloading by Parent Company (Endless Losses), Attempts at Public Access to Patent Lawsuit in Texas
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 21/03/2024: 2-Bit Game Boy and Godot
Links for the day
-
Canonical is Marketing Ubuntu as a Microsoft 'Slave'
As if we need Microsoft's 'endorsement'
-
Richard Stallman on why people are reluctant to express their values in their professional work
In a world were nobody has the courage to confront liars and cheaters everyone will be worse off
-
Fete de la Musique and why I don't use Google
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, March 20, 2024
-
Our Web Site Has Been Well Since I Quit My Job
We've also managed to publish 10-20 new pages per day (consistently)
-
The World Wide Web is Ill and RSS Feeds Cannot Cure the Illness, They're Merely Like 'Maintenance Drugs'
Meanwhile, Hong Kong has practically killed free press
-
Links 21/03/2024: Censorship and Repression in HK Accelerated, Next Steps for Fentanylware (TikTok) Ban
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):