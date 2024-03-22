Software: Debian, Top 10 Lists, and Plattenalbum
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: aerc email client
I started looking at aerc, a new Terminal mail client, in around 2019. At that time it was promising, but ultimately not ready yet for me, so I put it away and went back to neomutt which I have been using (in one form or another) all century.
Iustin Pop: Corydalis 2024.12.0 released
I’ve been working for the past few weeks on Corydalis, and was in no hurry to make a release, but last evening I found the explanation for a really, really, really annoying issue: unintended “zooming” on touch interfaces in the image viewer. Or more precisely, I found this post from 2015 (9 years ago!): [...]
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 10 Best GNU/Linux Code Editors | Top 10 Reviewed and Compared
Coding is great fun. You can make useful and great apps for your operating system if you learn how to code well. To be a great applications developer, you have to know about all the details of coding or programming in various applications.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 10 Best Email Clients for GNU/Linux | Enhance Your Communication
In the vast digital landscape of Linux, managing emails efficiently is a must-have for productivity and organization. Email clients are indispensable tools, streamlining communication and making managing emails convenient. However, not all email clients are created equal, and choosing the wrong one can cause a lot of issues.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Looking for a Modern MPD Client for Ubuntu? Try Plattenalbum
This week I came across Plattenalbum, a modern GTK4/libadwaita frontend for the Music Player Daemon (MPD) built in Python.
MPD remains a popular way to make music stored on a server or a computer available on other devices, with capable, user-friendly frontend clients for mobile and desktop devices a crucial element.