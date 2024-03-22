Open Hardware: Hackintosh, RISC-V, Purple Pi, and Raspberry Pi
-
Liam Proven ☛ I was a Hackintosher
It wasn’t totally reliable – occasionally it failed to boot, but a power cycle usually brought it back. It was fast and pretty stable, it ran all the OS X FOSS apps I usually used, it was much quicker than my various elderly PowerMacs and the hardware cost was essentially £0.
It was more pleasant to use than GNU/Linux – my other machines back then ran the still-somewhat-new Ubuntu, using GNOME 2 because Unity hadn’t gone mainstream yet.
Summary: why not? It worked, it gave me a very nice and perfectly usable desktop PC for next to no cost except some time, it was quite educational, and the machine served me well for years. I still have it in a basement. Sadly its main HDD is not readable any more.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Alibaba claims it will launch a server-grade RISC-V processor this year
Alibaba continues to flex its RISC-V muscle, expects to roll-out datacenter-grade RISC-V CPU this year.
-
CNX Software ☛ Review of Purple Pi OH – A Rockchip RK3566 SBC tested in 2GB/16GB and 4GB/32GB configurations
Hello, I am going to review the Purple Pi OH boards from Wireless-Tag. The Purple Pi OH is a single-board computer (SBC) mechanically compatible with the Raspberry Pi. They are designed for personal mobile Internet devices and AIoT devices, which can be used in various applications, such as tablets, speakers with screens, and lightweight Hey Hi (AI) applications. The manufacturer sent me two models. The first model is the Purple Pi OH, which is equipped with 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage space and supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. The second model is the Purple Pi OH Pro, equipped with 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage space. This board supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. The other components of both devices are almost the same.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Adafruit announces the latest CircuitPython release for Raspberry Pi Pico and other microcontrollers
The latest version of Adafruit's Python for microcontrollers sees enhanced audio and graphics functions and a means to rename user-created USB HID devices.