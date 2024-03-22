Open Hardware: Hackintosh, RISC-V, Purple Pi, and Raspberry Pi

It wasn’t totally reliable – occasionally it failed to boot, but a power cycle usually brought it back. It was fast and pretty stable, it ran all the OS X FOSS apps I usually used, it was much quicker than my various elderly PowerMacs and the hardware cost was essentially £0.

It was more pleasant to use than GNU/Linux – my other machines back then ran the still-somewhat-new Ubuntu, using GNOME 2 because Unity hadn’t gone mainstream yet.

Summary: why not? It worked, it gave me a very nice and perfectly usable desktop PC for next to no cost except some time, it was quite educational, and the machine served me well for years. I still have it in a basement. Sadly its main HDD is not readable any more.