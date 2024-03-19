PlaytronOS and ChimeraOS (GNU/Linux)
Playtron plan to launch PlaytronOS, a Linux-based system for gaming
Playtron have teased their PlaytronOS, taking aim at the gaming space to compete with SteamOS with a Linux-powered system. Could be exciting times ahead.
ChimeraOS Linux 45-1 has improved support for AYANEO and ROG Ally
ChimeraOS Linux 45-1 is out now as a minor update to the current release, but it still comes with a healthy dose of handheld gaming improvements for people who don't want Windows.