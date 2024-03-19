Games: Steam, The Mirror, and More
-
Steam Families announced with parental controls, no more library locking
Valve has finally done it! They've overhauled Steam Family Sharing with the new Steam Families set of features now available in Beta and it fixes the most annoying issue with it.
-
Steam breaking records again hitting over 36 million players online
You all sure love your gaming huh? Valve has seen Steam repeatedly break records recently and yet again, another weekend saw another surge of players.
-
Steam now has over 100,000 games listed
There really are a lot of games, and with more releasing every year, Steam has gotten rather large as a platform with it now listing over 100,000 games.
-
Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars remaster hits over £400k on Kickstarter
Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars is getting a big fancy remaster in Broken Sword: Reforged, and it's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter by Revolution Software. It will have full Linux support too, as confirmed by the developer.
-
The Mirror aims to be a Roblox & UEFN alternative and now it's open source
Roblox and the Unreal Editor for Fortnite sure are popular, but you know what would be better? An open source project, where creators can actually own what they make rather than being attached to Roblox and Fortnite. The Mirror wants to change that.
-
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor hits 1 million copies sold
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor from Funday Games and Ghost Ship Publishing has only been out for just over a month in Early Access, and it's already crossed over the 1 million mark.
-
Apex Legends Global Series postponed due to mid-match hacks
Easy Anti-Cheat release a statement on X: [...]