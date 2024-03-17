In the vast realm of operating systems, GNU/Linux stands out as a stalwart, offering versatility, reliability, and unparalleled customization options. Developed by Linus Torvalds in the early 1990s, GNU/Linux has evolved from a hobbyist's project into a powerhouse that underpins much of the modern digital landscape. With its open-source nature and robust community support, GNU/Linux has become the operating system of choice for servers, embedded systems, mobile devices, and even desktop computers. In this article, we delve into the multifaceted world of Linux, exploring its history, architecture, key features, and diverse applications.