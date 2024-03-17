today's howtos
Fix Metasploitable Kernel Panic Error (NOAPIC) in VirtualBox
Are you stuck with a frustrating “kernel panic NOAPIC” error during your Metasploitable boot in VirtualBox?
The New Stack ☛ Back up Your GNU/Linux Server with Borgmatic
As a GNU/Linux admin or developer, you fully understand the importance of backups.
Linux Hint ☛ Emacs Close Buffer
Tutorial on the common ways of closing the buffers in Emacs by closing the default buffer, closing the buffers interactively, and closing a specific buffer.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Connect to WiFi Network from the Command-Line on GNU/Linux Using NetworkManager
Tutorial on how to connect to your WiFi network from the command line on modern GNU/Linux distributions using the NetworkManager to manage the network devices.
Exploring the Dynamic World of Linux: A Comprehensive Overview
In the vast realm of operating systems, GNU/Linux stands out as a stalwart, offering versatility, reliability, and unparalleled customization options. Developed by Linus Torvalds in the early 1990s, GNU/Linux has evolved from a hobbyist's project into a powerhouse that underpins much of the modern digital landscape. With its open-source nature and robust community support, GNU/Linux has become the operating system of choice for servers, embedded systems, mobile devices, and even desktop computers. In this article, we delve into the multifaceted world of Linux, exploring its history, architecture, key features, and diverse applications.
Create a highly compressed encrypted 7zip file from a directory
$ 7z a -t7z -mhe=on -m0=lzma2 -mx=9 -mfb=64 -md=32m -ms=on some_directory.7z some_directory/Create a 7zip archive named "some_directory.7z" and adds to it the directory "some_directory". The `-mhe=on` is for header encryption, basically it mangles the file names so no one knows whats inside the 7z. If -mhe=on wasn't included, then a person without the password would still be able to view the file names inside the 7z. Having this option ensures confidentiality.
Find all the hidden dot files
$ find ./path_to_dir -type f -name '.*'This begins recursively looking at dot files starting from "./path_to_dir". Then it prints out the names of those files. If you are satisfied with the list of files discovered then you can delete them like so `find ./path_to_dir -type f -name '.*' -exec rm '{}' \;` which executes the removal program against each of those names previously printed.