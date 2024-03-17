Programming Leftovers and Gentoo

The distutils (and therefore setuptools) build system supports building C extensions in parallel, through the use of -j ( --parallel ) option, passed either to build_ext or build command. Gentoo distutils-r1.eclass has always passed these options to speed up builds of packages that feature multiple C files.

However, the switch to PEP517 build backend made this problematic. While the backend uses the respective commands internally, it doesn’t provide a way to pass options to them. In this post, I’d like to explore the different ways we attempted to resolve this problem, trying to find an optimal solution that would let us benefit from parallel extension builds while preserving minimal overhead for packages that wouldn’t benefit from it (e.g. pure Python packages). I will also include a fresh benchmark results to compare these methods.

