Programming Leftovers and Gentoo
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ Improving C++
C++ guru Herb Sutter writes about how we can improve the programming language for better security.
The immediate problem “is” that it’s Too Easy By Default™ to write security and safety vulnerabilities in C++ that would have been caught by stricter enforcement of known rules for type, bounds, initialization, and lifetime language safety.
His conclusion:
We need to improve software security and software safety across the industry, especially by improving programming language safety in C and C++, and in C++ a 98% improvement in the four most common problem areas is achievable in the medium term. But if we focus on programming language safety alone, we may find ourselves fighting yesterday’s war and missing larger past and future security dangers that affect software written in any language...
-
Qt ☛ RESTful Client Applications in Qt 6.7 and Forward
Qt 6.7 introduces convenience improvements for implementing typical RESTful/HTTP client applications. The goal was/is to reduce the repeating networking boilerplate code by up to 40% by addressing the small but systematically repeating needs in a more convenient way.
These include a new QHttpHeaders class for representing HTTP headers, QNetworkRequestFactory for creating API-specific requests, QRestAccessManager class for addressing small but often-repeating pieces of code, and QRestReply class for extracting the data from replies and checking for errors.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Multimedia's FFmpeg backend plugin added into Qt 6.5.5
The LTS Commercial Qt 6.5.5 was released with a known issue QTBUG-122889, that is, Qt Multimedia's FFmpeg backend plugin was missing from the release due to the provisioning bug. This affected the backdoored Windows and Android armeabi-v7a platforms where only the native media backend was available. The bug has been now fixed into Qt 6.5.5 and the fix is available as follows: [...]
-
Rlang ☛ Plotting Training and Testing Predictions with tidyAML
In the realm of machine learning, visualizing model predictions is essential for understanding the performance and behavior of our algorithms.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Sheng Liang’s Acorn Labs Drops Its Runtime for GPTScript
Acorn Labs CEO announces that the company is suddenly dropping its flagship product to focus on GPTScript, an Hey Hi (AI) scripting language.
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Python: If You Don’t Know Conditional Statements, Then Read This
In Python, conditional statements (also called ternary operators) make it possible to write things like if statements...
-
-
Gentoo Family
-
Gentoo ☛ Optimizing parallel extension builds in PEP517 builds
The distutils (and therefore setuptools) build system supports building C extensions in parallel, through the use of -j (--parallel) option, passed either to build_ext or build command. Gentoo distutils-r1.eclass has always passed these options to speed up builds of packages that feature multiple C files.
However, the switch to PEP517 build backend made this problematic. While the backend uses the respective commands internally, it doesn’t provide a way to pass options to them. In this post, I’d like to explore the different ways we attempted to resolve this problem, trying to find an optimal solution that would let us benefit from parallel extension builds while preserving minimal overhead for packages that wouldn’t benefit from it (e.g. pure Python packages). I will also include a fresh benchmark results to compare these methods.
-