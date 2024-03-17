Firefox DevTools Newsletter and Mozilla Drops Axe on its Privacy-Friendly Location Service

Mozilla has announced it is ending access to Mozilla Location Service (MLS), which provides accurate, privacy-respecting, and crowdsourced geolocation data. Developers and 3rd-party projects that use MLS to detect a users’ location, such as the freedesktop.org location framework GeoClue, which is used by apps like GNOME Maps and Weather, have only a few months left to continue using the service. New API access keys will not be granted going forward (and pending requests deleted), Mozilla say. >