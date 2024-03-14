Purism Differentiator Series, Part 7: Freedoms

Being in control allows you to have freedom, if you are under the control of another you are not free. If you use a phone from Apple or run Google Android, you are under the control of those companies, they are able to update or change or monitor your phone without your knowledge nor consent. This is the opposite of freedom. At Purism we recognize freedom as a fundamental right of humanity—and should be able to retain your freedom even in the digital age. We have made it so when you buy and use our products that you have complete control and therefore your freedoms remain intact. Purism does not control you with its products, it liberates you and you are able to do whatever you wish to do—with Purism you are truly free.

Purism’s Librem 5 phone, Liberty Phone, Librem Mini PC, Librem 14 laptop, and Librem 11 tablet all run PureOS, and PureOS does not require you to click “I Agree” to accept intrusive terms of service (the ones that take away your rights). As a matter of fact Purism customers do not have to click “I Agree” to any terms of service because the customer owns the product.

