Best Free And Open Source Softwares
-
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux Compilers
Many coders learn to code using a text editor but in time they move towards using an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) as this type of software application makes the art of coding quicker and more efficient. For example, IDEs have semantic knowledge of the programming language which highlights coding problems while typing. Compiling is ‘on the fly’ and debugging is integrated. Our article titled 26 Best Free and Open Source Linux IDEs selects the best Linux IDEs.
The GNU Compiler Collection (which includes C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, and Ada compilers) is one of the most important tools for the creation of free software, and naturally takes pride of place in this article. However, Linux has a diverse range of other compilers available, many of which are released under freely distributable licenses.
-
21 Best Free and Open Source Linux DVD Tools
DVDs continue to be a popular removable format for Linux distributions.
This article focuses on selecting the best free software which can use the DVD format. We select the best of breed Linux software to play DVD multimedia, to create DVD videos, software to write to them, as well as applications that copy video content from DVD media to a hard disk. Furthermore, we also examine software which helps users to catalogue their DVD collection, as well as software which offer a textual version of dialog.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 21 high quality Linux DVD tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to revel in multimedia.