SSH stands for Secure Shell and is a protocol for making a secure connection between two devices. It is commonly used to log in to a device remotely and run commands.

Installing and running SSH on your Steam Deck lets you control your device remotely. This can be super useful if you need to perform terminal-heavy tasks.

Another advantage to using SSH is that you can upload files to your Steam Deck using the SFTP protocol.

Once you have enabled SSH, you won’t need to be in desktop mode to access the terminal on your Deck. The SSH server will continue running in the background, even outside the desktop.