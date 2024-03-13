today's howtos
Linux Hint ☛ How to Set up and Program the ESP32 to Communicate with an Android Smartphone via Bluetooth
To control ESP32 from an Android phone via Bluetooth, first install the Bluetooth Serial Android application and pair your ESP32 from the phone settings.
DT ☛ Migrate a WordPress Site
Two servers capable of running WordPress, both providing
• Command line access (usually via ssh)
• phpMyAdmin or a similar web admin UI capable of managing SQL databases.
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Enable SSH on the Steam Deck
SSH stands for Secure Shell and is a protocol for making a secure connection between two devices. It is commonly used to log in to a device remotely and run commands.
Installing and running SSH on your Steam Deck lets you control your device remotely. This can be super useful if you need to perform terminal-heavy tasks.
Another advantage to using SSH is that you can upload files to your Steam Deck using the SFTP protocol.
Once you have enabled SSH, you won’t need to be in desktop mode to access the terminal on your Deck. The SSH server will continue running in the background, even outside the desktop.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install GNOME GUI on CentOS Stream 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GNOME GUI on CentOS Stream 9. CentOS Stream 9 represents a significant step forward in the world of enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distributions, offering cutting-edge features and a stable platform for developers and system administrators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Distrobox on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Distrobox on openSUSE. Distrobox is a versatile tool that uses container technologies like Podman, Docker, or Lilipod to create containers using the GNU/Linux distribution of your choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Warp Terminal on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Warp Terminal on Fedora 39. Warp Terminal is a next-generation terminal application designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflow for developers and system administrators.
ID Root ☛ How To Fix Yum Command Not Found
If you’re a GNU/Linux user, you’ve likely encountered the dreaded “yum: command not found” error at some point. This error occurs when the system is unable to locate or execute the yum command, which is the primary package management utility for many GNU/Linux distributions, including CentOS, Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL), and Fedora.
Red Hat ☛ Understanding Templates in Stakater's Multi Tenancy Operator
As a Technology Partner within the Red Hat OpenShift ecosystem, Stakater's Multi Tenant Operator has been officially certified by Red Hat since March 2022, with the latest release certified in November 2023. With Red Bait OpenShift Certified Operators, customers can benefit from validated, verified, mature and supported Operators from Red Bait and partner ISVs in their hybrid cloud environments.