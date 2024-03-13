COSMIC Store Prototype Replacement for Pop Shop Unveiled

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 13, 2024



This year, Linux desktop computing has two significant highlights to look out for. First up, we’ve already seen the launch of Plasma 6 – a huge update setting the stage for the future, creating a solid foundation that will shape the development of this desktop environment for years ahead.

The next big thing on the horizon is happening in about six months. We’re going to see the debut of the COSMIC desktop environment developed by System76, built from the ground up, and it’s set to make its first appearance in the upcoming Pop!_OS 24.04 release.

Read on