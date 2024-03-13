COSMIC Store Prototype Replacement for Pop Shop Unveiled

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

STM32MP2 MPU Series Enhances Performance with 64-bit Architecture and 1.35 TOPS NPU

Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).

RP2040-Based Board Equipped with Integrated LTE-Modem and WiFi/BLE Chip

ILABS has introduced the RP2040 Connectivity Board, featuring the Raspberry Pi Pico chip. This all-in-one IoT solution integrates LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE, offering versatility for various IoT projects. Its compatibility with Arduino and PlatformIO platforms suits both professional and hobbyist users.

Tor Project blog

Hiding in plain sight: Introducing WebTunnel

The development of different types of bridges are crucial for making Tor more resilient against censorship and stay ahead of adversaries in the highly dynamic and ever-changing censorship landscape. This is especially true as we're going through the 2024 global election megacycle, the role of censorship circumvention tech becomes crucial in defending Internet Freedom.

Internet Society

Nevada Wants to Reduce Online Protections for Children: All Internet Users Should Benefit from Strong Encryption

Today we joined an effort to stop the State of Nevada from making it easier for children’s personal information to be obtained by child predators, criminal gangs, foreign nations, and others.

9to5Linux

OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source

Highlights of OBS Studio 30.1 include the PipeWire Video Capture Device source, AV1 support for VA-API, AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output, HDR for HEVC over RTMP, multi-track audio support for MPEG-TS, and channel selection for CoreAudio input devices.

KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience

As I reported last month, KaOS Linux was one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to ship with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, offering users a “pure Plasma 6-based environment” with the KaOS Linux 2024.01 release, which included the second Release Candidate of Plasma 6.

KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More

Coming just a week after KDE Plasma 6.0.1, the KDE Plasma 6.0.2 update is here to fix a bug that caused the Night Color feature to fail to work on systems with certain GPUs and fix a crash in the Plasma Discover package manager that occurred when searching for some common terms like “libreoffice”.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.8 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Intel qat_420xx, Imagination PowerVR, Intel Xe, Chips and Media Wave5, Intel VSC, Aquantia PHY, and Realtek rtw8922a.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords

KeePassXC 2.7.7 is here more than six months after the previous point release and introduces support for importing passwords in the 1Password 1PUX and Bitwarden formats (both unencrypted and encrypted), USB hotplug support for the Hardware Key interface, and basic support for PassKeys (WebAuthn).

COSMIC Store Prototype Replacement for Pop Shop Unveiled

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 13, 2024

COSMIC Store Icon

This year, Linux desktop computing has two significant highlights to look out for. First up, we’ve already seen the launch of Plasma 6 – a huge update setting the stage for the future, creating a solid foundation that will shape the development of this desktop environment for years ahead.

The next big thing on the horizon is happening in about six months. We’re going to see the debut of the COSMIC desktop environment developed by System76, built from the ground up, and it’s set to make its first appearance in the upcoming Pop!_OS 24.04 release.

Read on

