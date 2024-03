Machine Learning: Shell Genie – interact with the terminal in plain English

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024



Shell Genie is a command-line tool that lets you interact with the terminal in plain English. You ask the genie what you want to do and it will give you the command you need. The goal is to make the command-line that bit easier to use.

The tool is written in Python.

This is free and open source software.

