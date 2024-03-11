today's leftovers
-
Tim Bray ☛ The De-Google Project
My family, like most, depends on a lot of online services. And again like most, a lot of those services come from Big Tech giants in general and (in our case) Google in particular. And like many people, we are becoming less comfortable with that. So I’m going to try to be systematic about addressing the problem. This post summarizes our dependencies and then I’ll post blog pieces about updates as I work my way through the list. (The first is already posted, see below.)
-
Barry Hess ☛ RSS Bomb
The good news is that I’ve gotten all of my old blog posts imported to my Pika blog. This is a precursor for importing to Pika for other folks who want to join up from, say, WordPress.
-
Education
-
TechTea ☛ Tech Tea - A Glossary of Web Dev Terms
It is hard to know what you don’t know, especially when you don’t have the words to communicate with the people who do know the thing you wish to learn.
Today I’m going to throw out some terms that I think are useful to know when building a website. Hopefully this will give you a bit of help knowing what you still need to learn and help you communicate with others.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2024-02-29 [Older] Insights helps to provide Threat Intelligence [Ed: Red Hat's site now warped to help IBM sell its own proprietary software]
-
-
Kernel Space
-
University of Toronto ☛ Scheduling latency, IO latency, and their role in Linux responsiveness
Run queue latency is the latency between when a task becomes able to run (or when it got preempted in the middle of running) and when it does run. This latency is effectively the minimum (lack of) response from the system and is primarily affected by CPU contention, since the major reason tasks have to wait to run is other tasks using the CPU. For obvious reasons, high(er) run queue latency is related to CPU pressure stalls, but a histogram can show you more information than an aggregate number. I expect run queue latency to be what matters most for a lot of programs that mostly talk to things over some network (including talking to other programs on the same machine), and perhaps some of their time burning CPU furiously. If your web browser can't get its rendering process running promptly after the HTML comes in, or if it gets preempted while running all of that Javascript, this will show up in run queue latency. The same is true for your window manager, which is probably not doing much IO.
-