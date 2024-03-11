Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.8 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Intel qat_420xx, Imagination PowerVR, Intel Xe, Chips and Media Wave5, Intel VSC, Aquantia PHY, and Realtek rtw8922a.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords

KeePassXC 2.7.7 is here more than six months after the previous point release and introduces support for importing passwords in the 1Password 1PUX and Bitwarden formats (both unencrypted and encrypted), USB hotplug support for the Hardware Key interface, and basic support for PassKeys (WebAuthn).

Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.8 include LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, a basic online filesystem check and repair mechanism for the Bcachefs file system introduced in Linux kernel 6.7, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, AMD ACPI-based Wi-Fi band RFI mitigation feature (WBRF), zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, and a multi-size THP (Transparent Huge Pages) sysfs interface.

GNOME 46 Release Candidate Is Now Available with Last-Minute Changes

The GNOME 46 RC (Release Candidate) milestone is here with one last set of changes for the final release on March 20th. Probably the biggest change is the long-awaited variable refresh rate (VRR) feature (even if it will be an experimental feature that users need to manually enable) along with the corresponding entry in Settings > Display, which also shows the full VRR range for a monitor when possible.

LXQt’s Desktop Component Is Now 100% Ready for Wayland

A few weeks ago, the LXQt devs published some details about the development state of the next major release, LXQt 2.0, stating that while many LXQt apps and components are already working perfectly on Wayland they plan to add some missing pieces to make the lightweight desktop environment 100% Wayland-ready.

LinuxGizmos.com

RP2040-Based Board Equipped with Integrated LTE-Modem and WiFi/BLE Chip

ILABS has introduced the RP2040 Connectivity Board, featuring the Raspberry Pi Pico chip. This all-in-one IoT solution integrates LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE, offering versatility for various IoT projects. Its compatibility with Arduino and PlatformIO platforms suits both professional and hobbyist users.

Advanced Muscle Sensing with SparkFun’s MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield

SparkFun, in partnership with Advancer Technologies, has introduced the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield, a compact and versatile board designed to work seamlessly with the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor. Thanks to its compatibility with LiPo batteries, this product is suitable for a range of portable applications, from educational environments to projects like incorporating myoelectric elements into custom projects.

SimplyNUC Introduces Onyx Pro: Featuring 10GbE SFP+ Fiber and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

Simply NUC introduced a new addition to their Onyx series – the Onyx Pro, powered by the Intel Core i9 vPRO “Raptor Lake” 13900H CPU. This advanced workstation seamlessly integrates Intel IRIS Xe graphics and offers additional customization with optional Nvidia T1000, Radeon Pro WX3200, and Intel Arc A40 graphics cards, catering to a wide range of professional needs.

Pimoroni’s NVMe Base Duo Brings New Storage Options to Raspberry Pi 5

news

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 11, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Mobile Distro postmarketOS Adopts systemd to Better Support GNOME, KDE Plasma
The developers of the Alpine Linux-based postmarketOS mobile distribution announced today that they’re now supporting the systemd init system alongside OpenRC and other alternative init systems.
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Links 11/03/2024: TikTok Bans May be Imminent, Social Control Media's Harms Increasingly Recognised
Links for the day
Windows TCO Leftovers
Some pair of examples about Windows TCO
Misogynistic Trolls Cannot Stop Tux Machines [original]
They might think this trolling is effective but that also makes them super-sexist and the police has opened several cases as a result of this sexism
Every Week in March GNU/Linux Share (as Measured by statCounter) is Increasing [original]
the "Bandwagon Effect"
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Release of openmediavault 7
new release
 
Android Leftovers
Punishment or protection? Google is blocking rooted Android phones from using RCS messaging
GNU Hyperbole Major Release 9 (V9.0.1) Rhapsody
GNU Hyperbole 9.0.1, the Rhapsody release, is now available on GNU ELPA
unofficial antiX 23.1 with 3 init and 4 service managers – no elogind needed
for systemd sceptics
Programming Leftovers
Programming news and opinions
today's leftovers
5 misc stories, FOSS focus
LibreSSL versions 3.8.3 and 3.9.0 released
The LibreSSL project has announced the release of version 3.8.3, and (development) version 3.9.0 of the software
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, μRepRap, and More
5 hardware related bits of news
today's howtos
many howtos, first batch
GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024
The 178th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 10th, 2024.
KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords
KeePassXC 2.7.7 has been released today as a new maintenance update to the KeePassXC 2.7 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform password manager application.
14 Best Free and Open Source Speech Synthesis Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: A PinePhone as a mobile desktop computer?
I honestly had no idea, but I shared a few thoughts
today's leftovers
5 more stories of interest
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux development and beyond
Security Leftovers
Security news and CISA's latest
today's howtos
some are days old
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent GNU/Linux Focused Videos (Invidious)
many YouTube videos
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack, Going GNU/Linux, This Week in GNU/Linux
3 new episodes
today's leftovers
IBM, SUSE, and more
Programming Leftovers
And some about Linux (kernel) too
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Buzzwords ("IoT"), SimplyNUC, and SparkFun
5 new stories
Windows TCO Stories
Windows in action again
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
Cozy Audiobook Player 1.3.0 Ported to GTK4 & LibAdwaita
After almost 2 years
Final Release of Popular Open-Source IRC Client
The open-source IRC client HexChat has announced its final ever release
Games: Proton Experimental/GE-Proton, Game Jam, and Geforce Now
4 stories about gaming for today
Android Leftovers
How to cancel subscriptions on an Android to save money
Meet Lingmo OS: macOS Looking Distro with Debian Base
A new Linux distribution, Lingmo OS arrives from China, that looks like a Cutefish OS fork.
Wine 9.4
The Wine development release 9.4 is now available.
How YOU Help With Quality
In today’s other blog post, I mentioned how we’ve been getting a huge number of bug reports since the Mega-Release
Security Leftovers
databreaches.net is also back online
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Self-Hosted, and The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)
3 new episodes
today's howtos
first one for Sunday
Pithos Pandora Radio Client Released 1.6.2 with Few Fixes
Pithos, the free open-source client for Pandora Radio, released new 1.6.2 version a few days ago
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
#138 Refreshing Changes - This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 01 to March 08
Security Leftovers
and some FUD, too
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino News
Some hacker-friendly devices
Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Puff Pieces)
How Red Hat is presenting itself
EasyVoid version 240308 pre-alpha
If you already have 6.0.1 or 6.0.2, you cannot update to 240308
Messenger-GTK 0.9.0
Following the new release of "libgnunetchat" there have been some changes regarding the applications utilizing it. So we are pleased to announce the new release of the Messenger-GTK application.
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin, Ora2Pg, pgCluu, and More
Some PostgreSQL news/releases
GNOME 46 Release Candidate Is Now Available with Last-Minute Changes
The GNOME Project announced today the availability of the Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, due out later this month, for public testing.
LXQt’s Desktop Component Is Now 100% Ready for Wayland
The LXQt Project announced today in a post on X that LXQt’s desktop component (PCManFM-Qt) is now 100 percent ready for Wayland.
[Fixed] An Unexpected Error Occurred on Gnome Extensions [original]
Discover multiple solutions to fix the unexpected error message on the Gnome Extensions site while installing a new extension.
today's leftovers
just a pair of links
Leftovers Leftovers
3 more links about security
Windows TCO and Massive Microsoft Breach (Microsoft Cannot Secure Its Own Systems)
Some security failings from Microsoft
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories, especially applications
Licensing / Legal Issues in Free Software
Some FOSS news
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Some hardware stories
Programming Leftovers
Programming links for today
Mozilla’s New CEO Prioritizes Tab Grouping Feature in Firefox
A welcome decision from the newly appointed CEO to kick-start development for the Tab grouping feature in Firefox.
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Who is the ultimate king of Android flagships?
MINIX Z100-0dB review – Part 3: A fanless Intel N100 mini PC tested with Ubuntu 22.04
We will go through features testing, run some benchmarks to evaluate the performance in Linux
6 quality of life features Windows can learn from Linux
Windows 11 had quite a rocky start when Microsoft first unveiled it in 2021
today's howtos
a handful of howtos again
Games: Ark Survival Evolved, Batocera 39, and More
10 stories about gaming
Volla Tablet will ship with Android, but supports Ubuntu Touch multi-boot
Volla makes smartphones that support both Android and Ubuntu Touch operating systems
Open-source alternatives to popular software
short but relevant
Run Any App in Picture in Picture Mode in Ubuntu
A new GNOME Shell extension lets you turn any app in to a picture-in-picture window on Ubuntu
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
9 Best Free and Open Source OCR Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Leap 15.6 Reaches Beta Phase
The openSUSE Project is thrilled to announce the Beta release phase of Leap 15.6
This week in KDE: a deluge of new features
The floodgates are fully open and developers have started landing juicy features for Plasma 6.1
Net Traffic in Tux Machines and Top Pages [original]
Weekly outline of sorts
Pi 5 Desktop Case For NVMe Base or HatDrive! Bottom
This is an adaptation of my standard desktop case for the Raspberry Pi 5, with adjustments made for the bottom-mounted NVMe hat
Kubuntu Community Update – March 2024
Greetings, Kubuntu enthusiasts! It’s time for our regular community update
Post-Open License: First Draft - Bruce Perens
major new push by Bruce
Introducing Postfix 3.9.0: Enhanced Security and Scalability for Your Mail Server
Discover the latest release of Postfix 3.9.0, offering enhanced security, reliability, and performance for your mail server.
X11 No More: Fedora 41 Paves the Way for Wayland
Fedora 41 is paving the way for a more modern and efficient Wayland, leaving X11 behind.
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Against "Linux"
Calling everything "Linux" to create a scare
Fancy running another OS on Raspberry Pi 5?
The pros and cons of some other Arm Linux distros for the pocket powerhouse
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Content Management Systems, Red Hat, and Kubernetes
Server side news/picks
Open Hardware: Arduino, Phosh, Raspberry Pi, and More
Devices and hardware hacking
Makulu Linux on New Computer-Generated (CG) Features
"Electra A.I"
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Security Leftovers
Security news and incidents
Programming and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Mostly coding level
GNU Taler v0.9.4, libgnunetchat 0.3.0, and LibrePlanet 2024
GNU and FSF news
GNOME 46 Wallpapers
GNOME 46 is on its final stretch to be released. It’s been a custom to blog a little about the wallpaper selection, which is a big part of GNOME’s visual identity