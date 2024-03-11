names() can be used in two ways:

1. Extracting Names: Want to see what names are already assigned? Simply use names(your_object). This will return a character vector showing the current names.

2. Assigning Names: Want to give your elements some meaningful titles? Use names(your_object) <- c("name1", "name2", ...). Here, c() creates a character vector with your desired names, and the assignment operator (<-) puts them in place.