Security Leftovers
LinuxSecurity ☛ New Thunderbird, Firefox Vulns Threaten Sensitive Data, System Availability
Several significant vulnerabilities have been found in the widely used Thunderbird email client and Firefox web browser. An attacker could exploit these issues to cause a denial of service, obtain sensitive data, bypass security restrictions, perform cross-site tracing, execute arbitrary code, or escalate privileges on impacted systems.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Magnet Goblin Hackers Exploit One-Day Flaws to Deploy Custom GNU/Linux Malware
Financially motivated hacking groups are increasingly exploiting newly disclosed vulnerabilities to deploy custom malware on public-facing servers. The threat actors are known as Magnet Goblin, and they have been quick to leverage one-day flaws, vulnerabilities for which a patch has been released but not yet applied by the target, to carry out their attacks.
Engadget ☛ 2024-02-29 [Older] The US will investigate cars built in China over security concerns
Engadget ☛ 2024-02-29 [Older] Surprise, this $30 video doorbell has serious security issues
CBC ☛ 2024-03-04 [Older] Conservative accuses Liberals of shutting down debate on Winnipeg lab security breach
Engadget ☛ 2024-03-01 [Older] The Morning After: Your cheap video doorbell may have serious security issues
Windows TCO
dwaves.de ☛ hackers INSIDE Micro$oft since 2023-11 and M$ does not know what to do about it (NOBELIUM aka Midnight Blizzard Russian state-sponsored actor)
this might be the ULTIMATE motivation to make companies (!) (finally?) migrate to GNU Linux? No?
US News And World Report ☛ 2024-02-29 [Older] A Large US Health Care Tech Company Was Hacked. It's Leading to Billing Delays and Security Concerns
-
NPR ☛ One reason school cyberattacks are on the rise? Schools are easy targets for hackers
