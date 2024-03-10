today's leftovers
Desktop Environments/WMs
Ruben Schade ☛ Rubenerd: Copy/paste plain text should be the default
But I digress. A Bromothymol Blue Test I like performing is seeing is how people react to the idea of copy/paste being plain text by default, which it should be. I have an intelligent, charismatic, and above all modest audience of readers here, so I can only assume you all agree with this sentiment.
XDA ☛ 6 quality of life features Windows can learn from Linux
Yet, despite Microsoft’s continued support for its flagship OS, it still lags behind popular Linux distributions in some areas.
Fedora Family / IBM
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly – March 8th
I really need to come up with a snappier name…open to suggestions!
In any event, hi folks! I hope you are having a Magnificent March so far Its been a while since I got this weekly blog out, February had a lot of work travel, some vacation time and a little bit of seasonal flu thrown in for good measure so I missed a few weeks. I’m now back in full action, and bringing you a weekly report of all things fedora that are in my current purview.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE GNU/Linux Enterprise Service Pack 6 Public Beta is now available
We are thrilled to announce the Public Beta of SUSE GNU/Linux Enterprise Service Pack 6! After more than six months of development we’re ready to share the first public milestone of the new Service Pack.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/10
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
We have officially reached ‘spring’ (according to some calendars/regions). We cleaned up the staging projects: we accepted all the good things you submitted that passed staging. Neat, eh? That’s what we do all the time anyway, so it’s not that special. The progress on RPM 4.20 fixes in the spec files has been slowing down a bit, but we’re nearing the end. This morning, there were 235 spec files left in Factory that needed touching – and many submit requests are still pending.
Applications
Linux Links ☛ Sigma File Manager – modern file manager
Sigma File Manager is billed as a quickly evolving, modern file manager (explorer / browser) app.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Matt Birchler ☛ The Browser Company feels gross to me right now
In fairness to The Browser Company, they have hinted towards a business model similar to Notion, Figma, and Raycast where the app is free for most but paid for power users and businesses who use it. Whether that’s viable or not for a browser is up for debate, but they did hint at this before they jumped into the AI ring.
