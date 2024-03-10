today's leftovers

I really need to come up with a snappier name…open to suggestions!

In any event, hi folks! I hope you are having a Magnificent March so far Its been a while since I got this weekly blog out, February had a lot of work travel, some vacation time and a little bit of seasonal flu thrown in for good measure so I missed a few weeks. I’m now back in full action, and bringing you a weekly report of all things fedora that are in my current purview.