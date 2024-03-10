today's howtos
Nate Graham ☛ PSA: enable 3D acceleration in your VirtualBox VMs
It’s come to our attention that some changes made for KWin in Plasma 6 aren’t compatible with the old and outdated software-rendering graphics drivers in VirtualBox. Thankfully there’s a solution: enable 3D acceleration in the machine settings. It not only resolves the issue, but also enables all the fancy graphical effects you would expect to see on a bare-metal installation. This is especially important if you’re using a VM for a review, screenshots, or videos of Plasma 6!
I’ve reached out to the VirtualBox devs regarding the possibility of making this happen automatically. But in case that doesn’t happen, it’s up to VirtualBox users to manually enable 3D acceleration in their machine settings.
Steven Pritchard: Burn-in Testing for Spinning Disks - Data Recovery with Open-Source Tools (part 4)
This is part 4 of a multi-part series. See part 1 for the beginning of the series.
Note that this was written long before solid state drives were common (or possibly before they existed), so when I say "drive", I mean traditional spinning hard drives. Burn-in testing like this on SSDs makes a lot less sense and will likely only reduce their useful lifespan.
TechRadar ☛ How to speed up your computer without spending money or upgrading hardware [Ed: This covers GNU/Linux]
Speeding up your computer is easier than you think. So, before you consider throwing your sluggish computer out of the window, read our practical, easy-to-follow steps that'll breathe new life into your computer. From simple cleanups to little-known tweaks, we'll cover all the bases to get you back to speed in no time. Whether you're a Windows, Mac, Chrome, or Linux user, you'll find top tips that don't require any financial outlay or advanced technical know-how.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XFCE Desktop Environment on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop Environment on GNU/Linux Mint 21. GNU/Linux Mint, known for its user-friendliness and robustness, offers several desktop environments, including Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Immich on Manjaro. In today’s digital age, preserving and organizing our cherished memories in the form of photos and videos has become increasingly important. Immich, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution, offers a secure and efficient way to store and access your media files.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lazygit on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lazygit on Fedora 39. Git, the widely used version control system, has revolutionized the way developers manage their code. However, for some users, navigating through Git’s command-line interface can be a daunting task.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OpenSearch on Debian 12
OpenSearch is an open-source fork of Elasticsearch and Kibana developed by Amazon. It is a real-time, distributed, and scalable search engine that allows for full-text search as well as analytics. This tutorial will show you how to install OpenSearch on a Debian 12 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Pydio Cells File Sharing on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Pydio Cells is an open-source document-sharing and collaboration platform for your organization. In this guide, we'll show you how to install Pydio Cells on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server with MariaDB server and Apache or httpd web server.
Real Linux User ☛ Joplin Basics – How to capture your visual thoughts in Joplin with Freehand Drawing
Joplin is a note-taking app that is becoming more and more popular as an open-source alternative to the well-known Evernote [...]