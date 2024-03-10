It’s come to our attention that some changes made for KWin in Plasma 6 aren’t compatible with the old and outdated software-rendering graphics drivers in VirtualBox. Thankfully there’s a solution: enable 3D acceleration in the machine settings. It not only resolves the issue, but also enables all the fancy graphical effects you would expect to see on a bare-metal installation. This is especially important if you’re using a VM for a review, screenshots, or videos of Plasma 6!

I’ve reached out to the VirtualBox devs regarding the possibility of making this happen automatically. But in case that doesn’t happen, it’s up to VirtualBox users to manually enable 3D acceleration in their machine settings.