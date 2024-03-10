Tux Machines

The Women Behind the Internet

We wouldn’t have the Internet we have today without women. We know and love the fathers of the Internet (just as a friend of the Internet Society Vint Cerf, I’m sure, would attest), but just as the Internet today is a team effort, its creation was, too. In a field that often lacks gender balance, it’s vital to highlight women’s fundamental role in the Internet’s past, present, and future. 

9to5Linux

GNOME 46 Release Candidate Is Now Available with Last-Minute Changes

The GNOME 46 RC (Release Candidate) milestone is here with one last set of changes for the final release on March 20th. Probably the biggest change is the long-awaited variable refresh rate (VRR) feature (even if it will be an experimental feature that users need to manually enable) along with the corresponding entry in Settings > Display, which also shows the full VRR range for a monitor when possible.

LXQt’s Desktop Component Is Now 100% Ready for Wayland

A few weeks ago, the LXQt devs published some details about the development state of the next major release, LXQt 2.0, stating that while many LXQt apps and components are already working perfectly on Wayland they plan to add some missing pieces to make the lightweight desktop environment 100% Wayland-ready.

Juno Computers Launches Neptune 17 v6 Linux Laptop with Up to NVIDIA RTX 4090

Featuring a 17.3-inch matte display with QHD (2560×1440) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, wide view angle, 100% DCI-P3, and G-SYNC, the sixth generation Neptune 17 notebook is powered by a 14th Generation Intel Core (Raptor Lake) i9-14900HX 45W (max. 157W) TDP processor with 24 cores, 32 threads, Intel UHD graphics, and up to 5.80 GHz clock speed with Turbo.

LinuxGizmos.com

SimplyNUC Introduces Onyx Pro: Featuring 10GbE SFP+ Fiber and Dual 2.5GbE Ports

Simply NUC introduced a new addition to their Onyx series – the Onyx Pro, powered by the Intel Core i9 vPRO “Raptor Lake” 13900H CPU. This advanced workstation seamlessly integrates Intel IRIS Xe graphics and offers additional customization with optional Nvidia T1000, Radeon Pro WX3200, and Intel Arc A40 graphics cards, catering to a wide range of professional needs.

Pimoroni’s NVMe Base Duo Brings New Storage Options to Raspberry Pi 5

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 10, 2024

Wine 9.4
The Wine development release 9.4 is now available.
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
Leap 15.6 Reaches Beta Phase
The openSUSE Project is thrilled to announce the Beta release phase of Leap 15.6
Pi 5 Desktop Case For NVMe Base or HatDrive! Bottom
This is an adaptation of my standard desktop case for the Raspberry Pi 5, with adjustments made for the bottom-mounted NVMe hat
 
Pithos Pandora Radio Client Released 1.6.2 with Few Fixes
Pithos, the free open-source client for Pandora Radio, released new 1.6.2 version a few days ago
#138 Refreshing Changes - This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 01 to March 08
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino News
Some hacker-friendly devices
EasyVoid version 240308 pre-alpha
If you already have 6.0.1 or 6.0.2, you cannot update to 240308
Messenger-GTK 0.9.0
Following the new release of "libgnunetchat" there have been some changes regarding the applications utilizing it. So we are pleased to announce the new release of the Messenger-GTK application.
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin, Ora2Pg, pgCluu, and More
Some PostgreSQL news/releases
[Fixed] An Unexpected Error Occurred on Gnome Extensions [original]
Discover multiple solutions to fix the unexpected error message on the Gnome Extensions site while installing a new extension.
Mozilla’s New CEO Prioritizes Tab Grouping Feature in Firefox
A welcome decision from the newly appointed CEO to kick-start development for the Tab grouping feature in Firefox.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Who is the ultimate king of Android flagships?
MINIX Z100-0dB review – Part 3: A fanless Intel N100 mini PC tested with Ubuntu 22.04
We will go through features testing, run some benchmarks to evaluate the performance in Linux
6 quality of life features Windows can learn from Linux
Windows 11 had quite a rocky start when Microsoft first unveiled it in 2021
10 stories about gaming
Volla Tablet will ship with Android, but supports Ubuntu Touch multi-boot
Volla makes smartphones that support both Android and Ubuntu Touch operating systems
Open-source alternatives to popular software
Run Any App in Picture in Picture Mode in Ubuntu
A new GNOME Shell extension lets you turn any app in to a picture-in-picture window on Ubuntu
9 Best Free and Open Source OCR Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
This week in KDE: a deluge of new features
The floodgates are fully open and developers have started landing juicy features for Plasma 6.1
Kubuntu Community Update – March 2024
Greetings, Kubuntu enthusiasts! It’s time for our regular community update
Post-Open License: First Draft - Bruce Perens
Introducing Postfix 3.9.0: Enhanced Security and Scalability for Your Mail Server
Discover the latest release of Postfix 3.9.0, offering enhanced security, reliability, and performance for your mail server.
X11 No More: Fedora 41 Paves the Way for Wayland
Fedora 41 is paving the way for a more modern and efficient Wayland, leaving X11 behind.
Fancy running another OS on Raspberry Pi 5?
The pros and cons of some other Arm Linux distros for the pocket powerhouse
Makulu Linux on New Computer-Generated (CG) Features
GNU Taler v0.9.4, libgnunetchat 0.3.0, and LibrePlanet 2024
GNOME 46 Wallpapers
GNOME 46 is on its final stretch to be released. It’s been a custom to blog a little about the wallpaper selection, which is a big part of GNOME’s visual identity
Nepali Community celebrates LibreOffice 24.2 Release Party with CS50x Nepal students
We shared some positive words around the LibreOffice project
many news pertaining to security, with GNU/Linux focus
[Fedora] Communishift is now available
made mainly for hosting containerized projects related to Fedora, but not ready for infrastructure deployment yet
Upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 may be able to unlock your Android phone quicker
Postfix 3.9 Email Server Introduces MongoDB Support
Postfix 3.9 MTA embraces MongoDB, upgrades MySQL/pgSQL clients
Immich 1.98.0 Introduces New Logo and App Enhancements
New logo, new features: Immich v1.98.0, a Google Photos alternative
GTK 4.14 will be released very soon, with new renderers that were introduced earlier this year
GTK 4.14 will be released very soon, with new renderers that were introduced earlier this year
Fedora 41 Drops the GNOME Xorg Sessions
Fedora Workstation 41 will not include GNOME Xorg sessions by default
KDE Plasma 5.27.11, Bugfix Release for March
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.11
It’s Game Over for GNOME Games in Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu developers have decided to stop shipping games in future installs
LFS-11.3 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 11.3.
Pineberry Pi Unveils New Expansion Boards for Raspberry Pi 5
Pineberry Pi introduces a new lineup for the Raspberry Pi 5
Kodi 21 “Omega” Gets Its First RC Release
After 3 alpha and 3 beta releases, Kodi media center 21
The first 5 Linux commands every new user should learn
If you want to start using Linux, these are the commands you should know
