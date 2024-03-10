Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Self-Hosted, and The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)
-
The BSD Now Podcast ? BSD Now 549: htop Tetris
FreeBSD Foundation Statement on the European Union Cyber Resiliency Act, DragonFly BSD on a Thinkpad T480s, How FreeBSD
Employs Ampere Arm64 Servers in the Data Center, FreeBSD Yubikey authentication, that time I almost added Tetris to htop, and more
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ? How Hard Could it Be? | Self-Hosted 118
Alex's new Epyc server build, and Jon Seager from Canonical joins us to chat about Nix in the homelab, packaging Scrutiny, and how Nix fits with existing infrastructure management tools. Special Guest: Jon Seager .
-
The TLLTS Podcast ? The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1042
joel likes the switch.