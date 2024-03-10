Wine 9.4
The Wine development release 9.4 is now available.
What's new in this release:
Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.11.
Initial OpenGL support in the Wayland driver.
Support for elevating process privileges.
More HID pointer improvements.
Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.x/wine-9.4.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
