Wine 9.4

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 10, 2024,

updated Mar 10, 2024



The Wine development release 9.4 is now available.

What's new in this release:

Bundled vkd3d upgraded to version 1.11.

Initial OpenGL support in the Wayland driver.

Support for elevating process privileges.

More HID pointer improvements.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.x/wine-9.4.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.

