The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 260 . This version includes the following changes:

* Actually test 7z support in the test_7z set of tests, not the lz4 functionality. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#359) * In addition, correctly check for the 7z binary being available (and not lz4) when testing 7z. * Prevent a traceback when comparing a contentful .pyc file with an empty one. (Re: Debian:#1064973)