JuristGate: Bad faith, fraud, FINMA judgment against Parreaux Thiebaud & Partners, Justicia SA, Justiva SA, Atlas Capital SA, finding a lawyer in Switzerland
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Some Site Statistics. A Weekly Summary From Now On.
had known bots or spiders culled from the statistics
GNU Project Updates on Proprietary Surveillance, Malware in Cars, DRM in Trains, UEFI Insecure Boot and More
Scilipoti has habitually mentioned changes and new articles
New
Links 09/03/2024: Mutiny Inside Microsoft and Moles Inside Chaffbot Company's Board
Links for the day
Gemini Links 09/03/2024: Qubes OS in Practice, Microsofter Wants to Leave Geminispace
Links for the day
IBM's Red Hat is Promoting Microsoft Azure. It Even Calls Mass Surveillance "Confidential" (Same Lie Microsoft Pays Canonical to Spread).
2 of the authors are Microsoft employees (yes, writing in Red Hat's redhat.com)
[Meme] A Lot More Than Technical Debt
why would Microsoft take so much more in loans while firing tens of thousands of its own workers?
Bruce Perens Unveils Post-Open Zero-Cost License 0.01
new licence
Microsoft Just Before the Weekend: We Got Cracked and It's Miles Worse Than We Told You Before
Of course they also blame "Russia", not the holes
[Meme] Use Them, Throw Them Away
Bergot: That Star Destroyer Is Disabled!
ILOAT Judgment No. 4394: In Conclusion
No light at the end of this tunnel
Recognizing relationships and false accusations in GSoC and Outreachy
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 08, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, March 08, 2024
SoylentNews Shows the Viability of Readers-Funded Sites
The harder opponents push us, the more productive we'll become
GNU/Linux Isn't About Replacing Microsoft But About Replacing Proprietary Software
The ultimate goal is to put computer users in control of the computers they're buying (digital decolonisation of sorts)
In the United States Of America Microsoft Edge Falls to Lowest Usage Levels in a Year (Despite Microsoft Aggression Inside Windows)
Microsoft manipulates users of Windows into using Edge
Links 09/03/2024: China and Japan Offer Grants to TSMC
Links for the day
Federal Felony: OSI President promoted Civil Disorder at FrOSCon (Molly de Blanc again)
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
JuristGate: Invoices for worthless Swiss legal insurance
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Red Hat is Marketing Microsoft's Proprietary Software Again
Wanna bet they don't use GNU/Linux?
