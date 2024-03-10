On Feb. 25, a sprawling cyberattack hit the City of Hamilton’s digital network, disrupting phone lines, emails, and databases the municipality uses every day.

The crisis is almost two weeks old, and the city remains largely locked out of its systems. Phone lines remain down, council meetings have been postponed, registration to recreation programs is suspended, and childhood vaccination efforts are delayed, among other issues. There is no clear picture as to when the city will be back up and running normally.

Although the city has provided some updates on affected services and the nature of the cyber attack, much of it has been shrouded in secrecy, with officials citing security concerns for not sharing details with the public.