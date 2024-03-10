PostgreSQL: pgAdmin, Ora2Pg, pgCluu, and More

Hyderabad, India - March 6, 2025

pgCluu

PostgreSQL Cluster Utilization

pgCluu is a Perl program used to perform a full audit of a PostgreSQL Cluster performances. It is divided in two parts, a collector used to grab statistics on the PostgreSQL server using psql and sar, a reports builder that will generate all HTML and charts output.

Version 4.0 of pgCluu have been released, this is a major release that adds several new features and reports. It also fixes issues reported since the last release.