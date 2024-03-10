PostgreSQL: pgAdmin, Ora2Pg, pgCluu, and More
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.4 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.4. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 16 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
PostgreSQL ☛ Ora2Pg 24.2 have been released
Version 24.2 of Ora2Pg, a free and reliable tool...
PostgreSQL ☛ pgCluu v4.0 released
Hyderabad, India - March 6, 2025
pgCluu
PostgreSQL Cluster Utilization
pgCluu is a Perl program used to perform a full audit of a PostgreSQL Cluster performances. It is divided in two parts, a collector used to grab statistics on the PostgreSQL server using psql and sar, a reports builder that will generate all HTML and charts output.
Version 4.0 of pgCluu have been released, this is a major release that adds several new features and reports. It also fixes issues reported since the last release.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Adminer Database Administration Tool on Debian 12
Adminer (formerly phpMinAdmin) is a fully-featured database administration tool written in PHP that supports both RDBMS (Relational Database Management System) such as MySQL/MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, and Oracle and the NoSQL such as MongoDB and others (via plugin).