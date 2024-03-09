GNOME 46 Release Candidate Is Now Available with Last-Minute Changes

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 09, 2024



The GNOME 46 RC (Release Candidate) milestone is here with one last set of changes for the final release on March 20th. Probably the biggest change is the long-awaited variable refresh rate (VRR) feature (even if it will be an experimental feature that users need to manually enable) along with the corresponding entry in Settings > Display, which also shows the full VRR range for a monitor when possible.

Talking about Settings (GNOME Control Center), the Release Candidate introduces a new "Add Enterprise User" dialog on the Users page, as well as new "Remote Login" settings on the System page. In addition, the "Remote Desktop" settings have been renamed to "Desktop Sharing" and it's now possible to launch some subpages from the command line.

