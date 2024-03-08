Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Fedora Project Now Considering Dropping XOrg Session from Fedora 41 Workstation

After deciding to remove the XOrg session for its Fedora KDE Spin starting with the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 release, which will ship with the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, the Fedora Project now wants to do the same with the Fedora Workstation edition.

Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition

Arriving two and a half months after Zorin OS 17, the Zorin OS 17.1 release is here to enhance support for Windows apps by including the latest Wine 9.0 compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on GNU/Linux systems, as well as the Bottles graphical user interface to Wine.

openSUSE Leap 15.6 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with GNOME 45

Powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta ships with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and GNOME 45 desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS Fixes Flatpak Support in Discover, Plasma Wayland

KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS comes three months after KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS and fixes a crash in the KWin window and composite managed when using the Plasma Wayland session, as well as another KWin crash that could occur when the screen arrangement changed on the X11 session.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.11

This is an emergency release which updates our the domain fronting configuration for the Snowflake pluggable transport and the moat connection to the rdsys backend used by the censorship circumvention system.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pineberry Pi Unveils New Expansion Boards for Raspberry Pi 5

Alinx VD100 Built Around AMD Versal AI Edge SoC

news

Security, Encryption, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Nepali Community celebrates LibreOffice 24.2 Release Party with CS50x Nepal students
We shared some positive words around the LibreOffice project
GTK 4.14 will be released very soon, with new renderers that were introduced earlier this year
GTK 4.14 will be released very soon, with new renderers that were introduced earlier this year
Fedora 41 Drops the GNOME Xorg Sessions
Fedora Workstation 41 will not include GNOME Xorg sessions by default
KDE Plasma 5.27.11, Bugfix Release for March
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.11
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
It’s Game Over for GNOME Games in Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu developers have decided to stop shipping games in future installs
LFS-11.3 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 11.3.
Pineberry Pi Unveils New Expansion Boards for Raspberry Pi 5
Pineberry Pi introduces a new lineup for the Raspberry Pi 5
Canonical turns 20 and Linux Mint's report is out
a couple of updates from Ubuntu camp
Adding systemd to postmarketOS
As a mobile oriented OS, our main goal has always been to work for everyone
Microsoft to discontinue Windows Subsystem for Android
all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025
Linux Graphics and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
3 stories about graphics in Linux
 
Security, Encryption, and More
many news pertaining to security, with GNU/Linux focus
Juno Computers Launches Neptune 17 v6 Linux Laptop with Up to NVIDIA RTX 4090
Linux hardware vendor Juno Computers announced today the Neptune 17 v6 Linux-powered laptop with a 14th generation Intel Core processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics.
[Fedora] Communishift is now available
made mainly for hosting containerized projects related to Fedora, but not ready for infrastructure deployment yet
Web Browsers and Mozilla Losing Focus
Mozilla and curl latest
BSD: FreeBSD's Colin Percival, the new Release Engineering Team Lead, and Running NetBSD 10 Release Candidate 5!
Some BSD news for today
Programming Leftovers and Devices
Some technical stuff for coders and hackers
FSFE (FSF-EEE) Latest: Device Neutrality, FOSDEM, and More
Some FSFE news
today's howtos
moderate number, more to come later
Android Leftovers
Upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 may be able to unlock your Android phone quicker
Postfix 3.9 Email Server Introduces MongoDB Support
Postfix 3.9 MTA embraces MongoDB, upgrades MySQL/pgSQL clients
Immich 1.98.0 Introduces New Logo and App Enhancements
New logo, new features: Immich v1.98.0, a Google Photos alternative
Malware in Proprietary Software - Latest Additions
Here are our latest additions
Games: DraStic, Steam Deck, Enlisted: Reinforced, and More
7 stories from gamingonlinux
Kodi 21 “Omega” Gets Its First RC Release
After 3 alpha and 3 beta releases, Kodi media center 21
The first 5 Linux commands every new user should learn
If you want to start using Linux, these are the commands you should know
Blaming "Linux" for Things That Are Not Linux
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation in the media
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
a mix of stories
Mobile Systems: E-Ink QWERTY Phone, Casio F-91W/PineTime, and Fairphone
3 stories about mobile
Distributions and Operating Systems: CP/M, GNU/Linux Distributions for Your Data Cente, MakuluLinux, EasyOS, and FreeBSD
a handful of OS stories
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and More
Several new episodes
Security and Windows TCO
a couple of Windows TCO stories, but more of GNU/Linux
Games: Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2, Linux Gaming With Anti-Cheat, Steam, Yuzu
Some gaming related news
Free Software: From Reference Management Software to PostgreSQL
FOSS leftovers
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Tor Browser 13.0.11 is Out, Mozilla Cozies Up to Columbia Institute of Global Politics
Mozilla news
Fedora Project Now Considering Dropping XOrg Session from Fedora 41 Workstation
Fedora Project is considering dropping the XOrg session by default in the Fedora Linux 41 Workstation edition featuring the GNOME desktop environment.
Media Says 4% for GNU/Linux, But It's Already 4.2% for GNU/Linux (Worldwide) [original]
articles are appearing rather belatedly
GNUnet 0.21.0
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.21.0
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with GNOME 45
The openSUSE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.6 operating system release ahead of the final version on June 12th, 2024.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PCB, Acorn, SparkFun, and More
Hardware stuff, Linux focus
Leap 15.6 Reaches Beta Phase
The openSUSE Project is thrilled to announce the Beta release phase of Leap 15.6
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Is Here to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix Several Bugs
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing various bugs, crashes, and annoyances.
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
RHVoice – multilingual speech synthesizer
This is free and open source software
Programming Leftovers
Coding related news
Proprietary Malice, Microsoft Downtimes
Microsoft news
Windows TCO Leftovers
The true cost of choosing Windows
Games: EmuDeck, Direct3D, Proton, and More
7 stories by Liam Dawe
today's howtos
handful of howtos
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
2 of each
Linux Weekly News on kernel and documentation
Linux news outside the paywall now
Forgejo makes a full break from Gitea
from LWN
A look at Nix and Guix
Nix and Guix are a pair of unusual package managers based on the idea of declarative configurations
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites.
Proprietary Imitations and FUD Against "Linux"
3 leftovers
NixBSD: This Project Mixes FreeBSD and NixOS in One!
Wait, what? Two good things in one? What do you mean? Take a look here.
AMDGPU driver for Linux 6.7 enforces lower power limits from vBIOS
Starting with Linux kernel 6.7, users of the AMDGPU driver are not be able to set power limits...
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
Any Linux user trying to send the highest-resolution images to a display at the fastest frame rate is out of luck for the foreseeable future
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
[Meme] Microsoft Finding Out That GNU/Linux is Growing Fast [original]
GNU/Linux exceeding 4% in "market share"
today's leftovers
4 more links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers (Openwashing Too)
FOSS picks, many for today
FEX 2403 Tagged!
FEX-Emu – A fast linux usermode x86 and x86-64 emulator
Security Leftovers
Security links for the day
today's howtos
half a dozen more howtos
Gopeed: A High-Speed Cross-Platform Download Manager
faster-performing and high-speed
Opus 1.5 Released
This 1.5 release is unlike any of the previous ones
Jenny's Daily Drivers: Damn Small Linux 2024
There was a time when the gulf between a new computer and one a decade or more old was so large as to be insurmountable; when a Pentium was the chip to have an older computer had a 16-bit 8086 or 286
Privacy-Focused Google Photos Alternative 'Ente' is Now Open-Source
Ente is fully embracing the essence of open-source
Android Leftovers
Google Play details ‘external offers’ program for Android apps in Europe
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.9, Linux 6.6.21, Linux 6.1.81, Linux 5.15.151, Linux 5.10.212, Linux 5.4.271, and Linux 4.19.309
I'm announcing the release of the 6.7.9 kernel
Linux Mint Unveils A New User Support App: Jargonaut
In the monthly update, the Linux Mint team introduces a new app in the works: Jargonaut.
KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS Fixes Flatpak Support in Discover, Plasma Wayland
KDE Plasma 5.27.11 is now available as a bugfix update to the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to address more issues, crashes, and bugs.
Android Leftovers
Qt for Android Automotive 6.5.5 is released
8 Open Source Second Brain Knowledge Base Tools
Here, I highlight the best open-source second brain knowledge base tools
Linux Mint is Building a New Desktop Chat App
A new IRC client (but don’t call it an IRC client) is being developed by Linux Mint
We’re stopping Fairphone Easy… for now
It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the not-so-easy decision to discontinue Fairphone Easy… at the moment, at least
GNOME 46 to Ship with Experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Support
The long-awaited support for variable refresh rate (VRR) in GNOME is finally coming with the next major version of the popular desktop environment, GNOME 46, due out later this month.
How to Install and Use NPX on Ubuntu (Ultimate Guide) [original]
NPX is a package manager similar to NPM, the only difference being that it allows you to execute packages without installing them first.
today's howtos
another howtos batch
What Is Void Linux, and What Makes It Unique?
Stop shouting into the void and put it on your computer
Canonical, IBM, and Windows TCO
half a dozen leftovers, 3 pairs
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Some more FOSS stories
Programming Leftovers
Programming links for today
Collections of Software Applications
Only free and open source software is included
Raspberry Pi and Other Linux-Friendly Devices
Some hardware news
FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE Announcement
just now
today's howtos
only 5 more for now
Games: Pixel Wheels, EmuDeck, Retro Linux Gaming, and More
5 gaming-related stories
Linux Security and FUD Leftovers
Security news for the night
Why is Linux so spectacularly successful?
There are likely lots of people who doubt the power and versatility of Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming/Development, Open Hardware, and Kernel Work
Some coding related links
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
mostly security incidents
Debian, Ubuntu, and More
today's leftovers
Events: Free Software Directory Meeting, WordCamp, and FOSDEM
3 links about conferences
KDE Icon Updates for March and 40,000+ SVG Icons
updating and adapting Breeze icons to the 24px grid
GNOME and GTK: GTK 4 Porting, Varia, and Gespeaker
3 GNOME or GTK picks
Realtek E2600 support in DragonFly and NYCBUG Today
DragonFlyBSD news
OSI Openwashing Services: Still Lobbying for Microsoft and Licence Violations
OSI at it again
Arch Linux: mkinitcpio hook migration and early microcode, Ultimate Arch, and Pacman 6.1
Arch news for the day
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
3 new episodes
Fedora: Packit, Go, Flatpak, Outreachy
Fedora news and updates
Software: Natron, Kubernetes, Rotki, Collaborative Editing Tools
Some FOSS updates/overviews
CapyPDF 0.9.0 released
The most notable is probably the ability to create structured (or "tagged") PDF files
Postgres: PgBouncer 1.22.1 and pg_ivm 1.8 released
two new releases
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
GStreamer 1.24.0 new major stable release
The GStreamer team is excited to announce a new major feature release of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework