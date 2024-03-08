Juno Computers Launches Neptune 17 v6 Linux Laptop with Up to NVIDIA RTX 4090

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 08, 2024



Featuring a 17.3-inch matte display with QHD (2560×1440) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, wide view angle, 100% DCI-P3, and G-SYNC, the sixth generation Neptune 17 notebook is powered by a 14th Generation Intel Core (Raptor Lake) i9-14900HX 45W (max. 157W) TDP processor with 24 cores, 32 threads, Intel UHD graphics, and up to 5.80 GHz clock speed with Turbo.

The Neptune 17 v6 also comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM and 7424 CUDA cores or the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM and 9728 CUDA cores, with the mention that all the video ports are controlled by the dedicated NVIDIA GPU.

