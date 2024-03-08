Programming Leftovers and Devices

Three years ago, a blog post introduced destination-passing style (DPS) programming in Haskell, focusing on array processing, for which the API was made safe thanks to Linear Haskell. Today, I’ll present a slightly different API to manipulate arbitrary data types in a DPS fashion, and show why it can be useful for some parts of your programs.

The present blog post is mostly based on my recent paper Destination-passing style programming: a Haskell implementation, published at JFLA 2024. It assumes basic knowledge of Linear Haskell and intermediate fluency in Haskell.