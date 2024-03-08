BSD: FreeBSD's Colin Percival, the new Release Engineering Team Lead, and Running NetBSD 10 Release Candidate 5!

The FreeBSD community deeply appreciates Glen Barber for his invaluable contributions and steadfast dedication. As the Release Engineering Team Lead, Glen was instrumental in transforming the release engineering process. He overhauled the scripts for building releases, a crucial adaptation for the Project’s shift from SVN to Git, and developed the system for constructing all virtual machine images, including cloud vendor offerings. These advancements not only streamlined the release process but also broadened FreeBSD’s accessibility and functionality in cloud environments, marking a pivotal enhancement in the project’s infrastructure. Glen’s leadership in release engineering and commitment to process and documentation improvement have left a lasting legacy on FreeBSD’s development.

Colin Percival is a seasoned veteran in the FreeBSD community, with over two decades of association with the Project. His contributions to FreeBSD have been diverse, but his work on security has been particularly notable. His expertise in this domain has had a profound impact on the project.