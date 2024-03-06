Linux Security and FUD Leftovers

In 2018, a criminal hacker known as “Lifelock” reached out to DataBreaches to share details about two healthcare entities that had not met his ransom demands. These entities were a dental practice in Menlo Park, California, and the Holland Eye Surgery & Laser Center in Michigan. The latter case drew more attention from DataBreaches due to its failure to notify the Health and Human Services (HHS) and the affected patients in 2016. A subsequent investigation by DataBreaches confirmed Lifelock’s allegations that the doctors were aware of the breach in 2016 but did not disclose it as mandated by HIPAA. A formal complaint was eventually lodged with HHS regarding this concealment1.

Lifelock’s attempt to seek revenge on his victims through media coverage was somewhat misguided. His attacks on medical practices during the same time period thedarkoverlord was attacking them, his long and insulting emails to victims, his obsession with getting paid even after two years, and other similarities to thedarkoverlord were striking, and DataBreaches even commented on that publicly. In 2019, agents from the FBI who were involved in investigating thedarkoverlord secured a search warrant and with local officials, raided Lifelock’s home in Idaho where he lived with his girlfriend. During the raid, they seized a number of devices and materials.