Linux Security and FUD Leftovers
-
Ubuntu 18.04 Security Updates for Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities
Recently, Ubuntu has rolled out security updates addressing several Linux kernel vulnerabilities in Ubuntu 18.04. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of these vulnerabilities, along with their impact and mitigation measures.
-
The Best Linux Antivirus Software Products Reviewed for 2024
In this guide, we’ve reviewed and compared the top Linux antivirus solutions, looking at their malware detection rates, system performance impact, additional security features, and value for money to help you choose the best Linux antivirus for your needs.
-
How Sandboxes Can Help You Investigate Linux Malware
While often considered secure, Linux systems are not immune to the ever-evolving threat landscape of malware. Understanding the inner workings of these threats is crucial for effective defense. Let’s explore the world of Linux malware and analyze several examples of it using an interactive sandbox, ANY.RUN.
-
PR Newswire ☛ OpenSSF and Linux Foundation Training & Certification Announce Scholarships to Support Women in Jordan Entering the Cybersecurity Field in Collaboration with US White House National Security Council
-
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
-
Security Affairs ☛ New Linux variant of BIFROSE RAT uses deceptive domain strategies [Ed: This is not a Linux issue because Linux isn't how the malware gets there]
Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 researchers discovered a new Linux variant of Bifrost (aka Bifrose) RAT that uses a deceptive domain (download.vmfare[.]com) that mimics the legitimate VMware domain.
-
TechRadar ☛ New Linux malware found targeting mobile networks across the world [Ed: Fails to note where the malware actually comes from and how]
Threat actors have been targeting telecom operators across the world in a stealthy, sophisticated espionage campaign, new research has found.
[...]
To defend against such attacks, the researchers agree, businesses should watch out for unusual raw socket activities, unexpected process names, and malware indicators such as duplicate syslog processes.
-
-
Cybercrime
-
Data Breaches ☛ Update: Robert A. Purbeck, aka “Lifelock, to plead guilty in Atlanta
In 2018, a criminal hacker known as “Lifelock” reached out to DataBreaches to share details about two healthcare entities that had not met his ransom demands. These entities were a dental practice in Menlo Park, California, and the Holland Eye Surgery & Laser Center in Michigan. The latter case drew more attention from DataBreaches due to its failure to notify the Health and Human Services (HHS) and the affected patients in 2016. A subsequent investigation by DataBreaches confirmed Lifelock’s allegations that the doctors were aware of the breach in 2016 but did not disclose it as mandated by HIPAA. A formal complaint was eventually lodged with HHS regarding this concealment1.
Lifelock’s attempt to seek revenge on his victims through media coverage was somewhat misguided. His attacks on medical practices during the same time period thedarkoverlord was attacking them, his long and insulting emails to victims, his obsession with getting paid even after two years, and other similarities to thedarkoverlord were striking, and DataBreaches even commented on that publicly. In 2019, agents from the FBI who were involved in investigating thedarkoverlord secured a search warrant and with local officials, raided Lifelock’s home in Idaho where he lived with his girlfriend. During the raid, they seized a number of devices and materials.
-
Data Breaches ☛ Fraudster’s fake data breach claims should remind media to be careful what we report
Over the past few weeks, DataBreaches had occasionally checked a dark web leak site by an individual or group called “Mogilevich.” However, DataBreaches didn’t report on any of their claimed victims because the site and the claims seemed sketchy and there was no confirmation.
DataBreaches will not name and shame those sites or outlets that did report on the alleged hacks, but many sites and news outlets have responsibly headlined that Mogilevich’s claims were all a hoax. Hoaxes have consequences. Firms who are falsely accused of having been hacked may experience harm to their reputation. They may incur expenses to investigate the (false) claims and have to pay for public relations or legal services. A recent situation with State Farm comes to mind. Threat actors claimed to have hacked them and exfiltrated all customer data. They hadn’t acquired the customer data they had claimed, but that didn’t stop some eager-beaver lawyers and customer(s) from rushing to file suit over the alleged data breach. State Farm had to deal with bad press and litigation over a breach that never happened.
-