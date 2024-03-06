Tux Machines

Tenstorrent Officially Launches Their First Grayskull AI Dev Kits

MGW Diamond H is a Compact 4K HDMI Encoder with Dual GbE Ports

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.0.1 Is Here to Improve the Overview Effect and Fix Several Bugs

KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is here only a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6 and it’s packed with lots of fixes for VLC’s full-screen mode, a random-seeming crash in Plasma, a source of brief screen freezes in the X11 session, some glitches with the new Cube effect, as well as a KWin crash with NVIDIA 340-series legacy drivers.

Linux Mobile Distro postmarketOS Adopts systemd to Better Support GNOME, KDE Plasma

For more than six years now, postmarketOS has been providing the Linux and open-source community with a powerful mobile operating system that they can install on a wide range of devices where Android or other mobile OS is no longer supported.

GStreamer 1.24 Multimedia Framework Released with Vulkan H.264 and H.265 Video Decoders

Highlights of the GStreamer 1.24 release include Vulkan H.264 and H.265 video decoders, a new unixfd plugin for efficient 1:N inter-process communication on Linux, new GstMeta for SMPTE ST-291M HANC/VANC Ancillary Data, a new W3C Media Source Extensions library, and DRM Modifier Support for dmabufs on Linux.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.2.0 is released: onion services development

In Arti 1.2.0, trying out onion services will hopefully be a smoother experience. We have fixed a number of bugs and security issues, and have made the onion-service-service feature non-experimental.

news

Games: Pixel Wheels, EmuDeck, Retro Linux Gaming, and More

Valve rolls out enhanced privacy

FreeBSD 13.3-RELEASE Announcement
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
Any Linux user trying to send the highest-resolution images to a display at the fastest frame rate is out of luck for the foreseeable future
Events: Free Software Directory Meeting, WordCamp, and FOSDEM
GStreamer 1.24.0 new major stable release
The GStreamer team is excited to announce a new major feature release of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites.
New systemd-boot Integration in openSUSE
There are several changes happening in openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed
 
Raspberry Pi and Other Linux-Friendly Devices
Microsoft to discontinue Windows Subsystem for Android
all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025
AMDGPU driver for Linux 6.7 enforces lower power limits from vBIOS
Starting with Linux kernel 6.7, users of the AMDGPU driver are not be able to set power limits...
today's howtos
Linux Graphics and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Linux Security and FUD Leftovers
Why is Linux so spectacularly successful?
There are likely lots of people who doubt the power and versatility of Linux
Today in Techrights
Programming/Development, Open Hardware, and Kernel Work
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Debian, Ubuntu, and More
KDE Icon Updates for March and 40,000+ SVG Icons
GNOME and GTK: GTK 4 Porting, Varia, and Gespeaker
Realtek E2600 support in DragonFly and NYCBUG Today
OSI Openwashing Services: Still Lobbying for Microsoft and Licence Violations
Arch Linux: mkinitcpio hook migration and early microcode, Ultimate Arch, and Pacman 6.1
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
Fedora: Packit, Go, Flatpak, Outreachy
Software: Natron, Kubernetes, Rotki, Collaborative Editing Tools
CapyPDF 0.9.0 released
Postgres: PgBouncer 1.22.1 and pg_ivm 1.8 released
today's howtos
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing various bugs, crashes, and annoyances.
The developers of the Alpine Linux-based postmarketOS mobile distribution announced today that they’re now supporting the systemd init system alongside OpenRC and other alternative init systems.
Android Leftovers
The 1Password Android app just got a huge upgrade
today's howtos
Windows TCO Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Towards Thunderbird for Android – K-9 Mail 6.800 Simplifies Adding Email Accounts
Setting up an email account in K-9 Mail is something many new users have struggled with in the past
rpki-client 9.0 released
Android Leftovers
Opus 1.5 Released
Panthor open-source driver for Arm Mali-G310, Mali-G510, Mali-G610, and Mali-G710 GPUs to be part of Linux 6.10
Rockchip RK3588 SoC with an Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU will soon have 100% open-source graphics support in Linux
X graphics rendering as contrasted to Wayland rendering
Thomas Adam (of fvwm fame) pointed out on the FVWM mailing list (here, also) a difference between X and Wayland that I'd been vaguely aware of before but hadn't actually thought much about
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi Pico, Router, RISC-V, Arduino
Silverfox is a Classic Chrome Theme for Firefox ESR
A new open-source nostalgia project lets you turn back the clock on web browser aesthetics
Kaki Pi is a Raspberry Pi-inspired Renesas RZ/V2H AI SBC with four camera connectors, a PCIe 3.0 interface
Industrial OpenWrt gateway features MediaTek MT7628 SoC, WiFi, LTE, and GNSS connectivity
The AG-702 is said to run OpenWrt 23.05 with the Atreyo Environment V1.01b and Linux kernel 5.15.71
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 6: Security
The more doors you have the more doors can be opened, at Purism we remove the BIOS/UEFI and either install coreboot or PureBoot
Games: Nintendo Kills Yuzu, Steam, Wine Updates
5 stories from Liam Dawe
Steam Survey for February 2024 shows a big bump in Simplified Chinese
Seems like once again we're seeing an Asia influx on Steam
today's howtos
Best Laptops for Linux in 2024
Security and FUD Leftovers
"What will be the end of Windows? Microsoft." [original]
GNU/Linux Usage Estimates in Australia and New Zealand Not High, But They've Doubled in Recent Years [original]
NVIDIA Blocks Efforts to Expand CUDA Compatibility to Other Platforms
NVIDIA prevents the development of translation layers to run CUDA on other platforms.
Using Fedora Linux as Daily Driver for Years [Real Tips]
Here are a few tips to keep using Fedora Linux as your daily driver for many years, based on my actual experiences.
Introducing NixBSD: Unofficial NixOS Fork with FreeBSD Kernel
NixBSD Introduces NixOS Fork with FreeBSD Kernel Integration.
Today in Techrights
The Rise and Rise of GNU/Linux in Malaysia [original]
Tired of Windows tracking and invasive ads? Here's how to game on Linux
many Windows users are looking for an alternative
KDE Neon Distro Now Ships with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment
KDE neon, a rock-solid distribution based on Ubuntu LTS releases and leveraging the KDE community software, has been updated today to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Offers Solution To Elon Musk's Microsoft Woes: ’Join Us And Become A Desktop Linux Enjoyer’
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Sunday offered a playful solution to Elon Musk‘s recent problems with Microsoft’s operating system
Pacman 6.1.0 Introduces Cache Server Support
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.1.0 introduces cache server support, improved sysroot option, better handling of corrupt packages, and more
Red Hat Satellite 6.13.7 has been released
Red Hat Satellite is an infrastructure management solution designed to provision and maintain any Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure
Perl Weekly Challenge and More
Devices and Open Hardware: Targets Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Yocto, Bootlin
Software: Varia Download Manager, XMPP, Back in Time, Rich Visual Novel
Security leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Debian: Reports From Paul Wise, Ben Hutchings, and Petter Reinholdtsen
today's howtos
New blogs.kde.org and KDE ISO Image Writer
Microsoft Is Driving Users Away, Intel Resorts to Openwashing (All Core Things Remain Proprietary)
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and Free Software Security Podcast
Android Leftovers
After Trying Several Minimal Linux Distros for Old PCs, I settled on AntiX
The ones i tried...
Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11
Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released
GNOME: Pika Backup Hopping Through Milestones and Improving poll() Timeout Precision
corydalis 2024.9.0 and GDB 14.2 released
What is Warp Terminal? How to Install It on Ubuntu
A Warp Terminal (written in Rust), previously available only for macOS users, has been officially released for Linux users in February 2024, sharing almost 98% of the underlying code of its macOS version, with additional efforts by the team for improvements made for Linux.
ThisIsNotRat: Control Your System Using Telegram
Take control of your system with the TelegramBot.
Android Leftovers
How to change your Android Auto view
Release of openmediavault 7
Create Vector Graphics with Open Source Software
This article identifies the finest open source vector graphics editors
Review: AV Linux MX-23.1
Know three things about the new release of AV Linux MX Edition
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.8 and Linux 6.6.20
I'm announcing the release of the 6.7.8 kernel
Linux 6.8-rc7
So we finally have a week where things have calmed down
Today in Techrights
South America Has Turned Android (Linux) [original]
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024
The 177th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 3rd, 2024.
GNU/Linux Measured at 11.3% in Cuba (by statCounter) [original]
Steady growth in recent months