Games: Pixel Wheels, EmuDeck, Retro Linux Gaming, and More
-
Aurélien Gâteau ☛ February 2024 update, Pixel Wheels hit effect
To remedy that, I replaced this 360° effect with a slow down, as if your vehicle motor temporarily shutdown. This solves both issues. In the case of multiple bullet hits from the gun, the slow down duration is reset by each hit, so getting hit twice or more is still more penalizing than getting hit only once, but it does not push your vehicle anymore, so you won't end up stuck in a forest.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ EmuDeck removes Yuzu And Citra emulator support
The news of the Yuzu team agreeing to pay Nintendo $2.4 million in damages and immediately shut down all operations sent shock waves through the emulation landscape. Quite awkward for the likes of EmuDeck, who announced that it would no longer support Yuzu or Citra as of the recently released Version 2.1.5.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 39: Beyond Heretic
Return to Part 1: Dumpster Diving
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble has a great Games Done Quick bundle live
Games Done Quick is back again with the Frost Fatales 2024, and Humble Bundle have a nice bundle of games ready for the event.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Buy rude games on Steam without fear - Valve rolls out enhanced privacy
You! Yes you! You can now buy as many of those rude games as you like without fear of prying eyes, as Valve just rolled out some enhanced privacy features to Steam. Noted in a news post on Steam Valve said the latest shopping cart update is now out of Beta, and available to everyone across all platforms.