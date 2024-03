Linux Mint Unveils A New User Support App: Jargonaut

posted by Arindam Giri on Mar 06, 2024



Are you a Linux Mint user looking for a better way to get support and ask questions to other users or Mint devs? Look no further!

The Linux Mint team is developing a new app called Jargonaut. Once released, this dedicated app will provide a more efficient and user-friendly support experience, going beyond the capabilities of traditional IRC clients.

