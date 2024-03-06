KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS Fixes Flatpak Support in Discover, Plasma Wayland

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 06, 2024



KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS comes three months after KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS and fixes a crash in the KWin window and composite managed when using the Plasma Wayland session, as well as another KWin crash that could occur when the screen arrangement changed on the X11 session.

It also fixes an issue that could cause your monitor’s screen to turn black with only a movable cursor on it after switching from a virtual terminal to another and using certain GPUs, and improves support for laptops with backlit keyboards by correctly restoring the brightness level when closing and opening the lid.

