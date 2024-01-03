today's howtos
Jim Nielsen ☛ A Subtle Nicety of Fault Tolerance in HTML & CSS
When it comes to CSS, browsers will ignore syntax they don’t understand.
This is a feature of the language I use quite often when prototyping.
Own HowTo ☛ How to remove a repository in Ubuntu via 3 Methods
In this tutorial, you will learn how to remove a repository in Ubuntu, via three different methods.
When you download softwares via a repository in Ubuntu, removing the software won't remove its repository automatically.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install MySQL Workbench on your Ubuntu system
MySQL Workbench is a powerful tool for database management and development. This guide provides detailed instructions on installing MySQL Workbench on Ubuntu, from adding the repository to configuring the software, ensuring a smooth setup for managing your databases effectively.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Scribus 1.6.0 in Ubuntu 22.04 & 23.10
Scribus, the popular free open-source desktop publishing software, announced the new stable 1.6.0 release series on the first day of 2024! It’s been more than 4 years since the last stable 1.4.8, while 1.5.x release series is available as development branch.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Docker on Ubuntu
Guide on the two approaches to install Docker on Ubuntu by installing Docker from the official Docker repository and installing it from the Ubuntu repository.
Linux Hint ☛ Install Git on Linux Mint
Guide on how to install Git, how to utilize it properly to simplify your activities, and how to set up a new account and initialize your first Git repository.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Usermin on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Usermin on Debian 12. Usermin is a robust tool that empowers non-root users to perform a variety of tasks on Unix systems. It’s a boon for system administrators who require a straightforward webmail interface for their customers.
ID Root ☛ How to Change Apache HTTP Port in Linux
Apache HTTP Server, colloquially known as Apache, is a widely used open-source web server software that plays a pivotal role in many GNU/Linux systems. It is the unseen force that serves web pages to users’ browsers, handling a myriad of tasks related to website hosting.
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on Fedora 39. phpMyAdmin is a free and open-source tool written in PHP, designed to handle the administration of MySQL and MariaDB over the Web.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Waterfox on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Waterfox on Debian 12. Waterfox, a high-performance browser based on the Mozilla Firefox source code, has gained popularity for its commitment to user privacy and customization features. This open-source browser, launched in 2011, offers two versions: Waterfox Classic and Waterfox G3.
