Julia 1.10
Julia v1.10 Release Notes
JuliaSyntax.jl is now used as the default parser, providing better diagnostics and faster parsing. Set environment variable JULIA_USE_FLISP_PARSER to 1 to switch back to the old parser if necessary (and if you find this necessary, please file an issue) (#46372).
Julia 1.10 released
The Julia programming language project has released Julia v1.10. It is mainly a performance release, with only two new language features mentioned in the release notes: ""JuliaSyntax.jl is now used as the default parser, providing better diagnostics and faster parsing."" and the addition of two Unicode symbols for use as binary operators: ""⥺ (U+297A, \leftarrowsubset) and ⥷ (U+2977, \leftarrowless)"". Package-loading time has been improved further and the mark phase of garbage collection has been parallelized, among other improvements.