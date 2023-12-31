Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Self-Fulfilling Prophecy: Publish Loads of Windows/Microsoft Fluff, Then Assert That the Topic is "Trending"
What has happened at MakeUseOf?
-
Richard Stallman's Reasons Not to be Used by Facebook
updated 2019
New
-
Fired by Microsoft on Christmas
new story
-
The Year's Last Day: Another Leap for GNU/Linux
It seems possible if not likely that by the end of next year GNU/Linux (including ChromeOS) will exceed 10% "market share"
-
The Salary of Mozilla's CEO Continues to Double as If Killing Off Firefox Was All Along Her Objective
Stunning numbers
-
Links 30/12/2023: 40% Surge in Tech Layoffs and Russian Weapons Over Poland
Links for the day
-
Improving Free Communication in the Debian Community
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
The Futility of Debian's Censorious and Litigious Campaign: Debian.Community Lives on, Debian.day and DebianCommunity.org Replace It
New year, new domains
-
Distros to Try Next Year (or This Weekend)
Here's a list of distros we deem interesting and worth exploring
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 29, 2023
IRC logs for Friday, December 29, 2023
-
At Microsoft, Which Attacks Software Freedom, Proprietary Software Rhymes With 'Open Source'
EEE in action
-
Drivers of social influence in the Twitter migration to Mastodon
After years of steady growth, popular social media are experiencing shifts in user engagement
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day