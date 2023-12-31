2024 Will be an Amazing Year for Tux Machines (TM) Owing to New Tools

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2023



THE "TM" ( tuxmachines.org ) site finally moved to static in August of 2022 and in September 2023 TM cut off the databases once and for all. No more Drupal, not even Gallery2. No more MariaDB or MySQL. No more downtimes due to something in the pipeline not working (lots of 'moving parts').

Over the past couple of weeks we developed some more tools that make TM easier and faster to run. The outcome of the work will be seen gradually. Aside from images and site names (next to URLs) we expect to split the site into an "original" section and "news" section. It's a staged deployment process and it'll happen some time next year, probably before we turn 20.

Today is the last day of the year. The latest news is very good and the next year sets in just half a day from now, at least in the Pacific. █