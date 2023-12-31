Tux Machines

2023: Year in Review

The Tor Project's ability to push out many new releases this year is the direct result of countless hours spent by volunteers from all over the world testing new tools and providing us with invaluable feedback that has helped us improve and deploy new features. We could not have done this work without your unwavering support. Thank you to our community of users, volunteers, relay operators, partners, and donors for making 2023 a year of many achievements.

9to5Linux

MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition Officially Released for Raspberry Pi 5 and 4 SBCs

Initially announced in mid-November 2023, the MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition has been tested on Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers. It uses the Chromium open-source web browser by default and a first-time setup wizard in TUI mode to configure your installation.

2024 Will be an Amazing Year for Tux Machines (TM) Owing to New Tools

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2023

New Year wishes 2024 in 3D golden numbers with splashing fireworks in the background

THE "TM" (tuxmachines.org) site finally moved to static in August of 2022 and in September 2023 TM cut off the databases once and for all. No more Drupal, not even Gallery2. No more MariaDB or MySQL. No more downtimes due to something in the pipeline not working (lots of 'moving parts').

Over the past couple of weeks we developed some more tools that make TM easier and faster to run. The outcome of the work will be seen gradually. Aside from images and site names (next to URLs) we expect to split the site into an "original" section and "news" section. It's a staged deployment process and it'll happen some time next year, probably before we turn 20.

Today is the last day of the year. The latest news is very good and the next year sets in just half a day from now, at least in the Pacific.

How We Make Daily Summaries [original]
In case it's not obvious, we've been running this site from the command line over SSH
Developer Touts the Benefits of 'Diagonal Mode' Linux Desktop
The most efficient monitor orientation?
Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
Gentoo goes Binary!
Ubuntu Desktop vs Ubuntu Server: Which should you use?
What's the difference between the Server and Desktop versions of Ubuntu, and which is best for you
 
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Hugo, InvenTree, and Tor's Year in Review
Security Leftovers and Windows Incidents
Programming Leftovers
Here's the most played Steam Deck games of 2023
BSD: Continuous Integration and Workflow Improvement in FreeBSD and OpenBSD Wireguard VPN Gateway
Videos/Shows: Zorin OS 17 Pro and Hackaday Podcast
today's howtos
Mozilla 2023 Annual Report: CEO pay skyrockets, while Firefox Marketshare nosedives
The year prior (2021), the CEO earned $5.6 Million. A raise of $1.3 Million dollars. Not a bad year-on-year increase!
101 of the Best Software for Your Linux Machine
Learn some of the best GNU/Linux software that you can get for your GNU/Linux PC
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 Focal Release
Ubuntu Touch is the privacy and freedom-respecting mobile operating system by UBports
Android Leftovers
Millions of Android phones have ‘secret button’ that can do almost anything – it’s hiding in plain sight
Windows 11 vs macOS in 2024 will be a mess, so I'm learning Linux
2024 is the year I finally learn Linux, I swear
Daniel Pocock and Criticism of Debian's Attack on Volunteers (and Free Speech)
Fedora vs. Ubuntu: Which Distro Is Right for You?
Ubuntu once was the go-to recommendation for beginners, but Fedora has closed the gap. Now the answer is not so simple
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple News
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Gentoo Linux Takes a Big Leap: Official Binary Packages
Breaking free from the source-only tradition, Gentoo Linux introduces binary packages for a faster and more convenient user experience.
Nobara 39 Gets A Boost with KDE Plasma and Gaming Tweaks
Fedora Linux with Nobara 39 – a powerhouse release tailored for gamers and content creators. Explore improved performance, sleek interfaces, and a curated suite of multimedia tools, all available right from installation.
Great Time to Try Something New, Even a New GNU/Linux Distro [original]
You don't need analytics on your blog
Reports on Outreachy and LFX Mentorship Program
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
This Week in GNOME: #128 Bye Bye 2023
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 22 to December 29
Security Leftovers
Wishing For Software Freedom in 2024 [original]
Tom Verbeure Gets a Classic HP/Agilent Logic Analyzer Talking X to a Modern Linux Desktop
While permissive X Window connections may have been the norm in 2000, these days it takes a little more work.
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
today's howtos
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Against Linux
General Resolution: Statement about the EU Legislation "Cyber Resilience Act and Product Liability Directive"
The European Union is currently preparing a regulation "on horizontal cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements" known as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
BSD Now and KDE Plasma in OpenBSD
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
SMPlayer 23.12 Fixed MPV 0.37, Ubuntu 23.10 & New OpenSubtitles API
SMPlayer media player released version 23.12 few days ago
Android Leftovers
How to save parking location with Android Auto
Raspberry Pi Does its Best Retro PC Impression
The Raspberry Pi is a popular choice if you’re looking to put together a simple emulation box
A message from president Geoffrey Knauth: Reflecting on the origins of software freedom
In our community of free software activists, the origin is GNU
8 Defining Moments in the Open Source and Linux World: 2023 Edition
A recap of the rollercoaster ride in 2023
Ubuntu 23.04 support ends January 25, 2024
Official support for Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ ends on January 25, 2024 — just under a month away at the time I’m writing this post
today's howtos
11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Internet Forum Software
All of the software featured here are free and open source goodness
Enlightenment Desktop Sees New Stable Release
An early Christmas treat has arrived for those seeking Enlightenment — no, not spiritual concept, but the EFL-based desktop shell for Linux and BSD systems
Vaaman is reconfigurable board with an Efinix Trion T120 FPGA and Rockchip RK3399
CrowdSupply recently featured the Vaaman which is a sophisticated computing board
Debian CI: 10 years later
It was 2013, and I was on a break from work between Christmas and New Year of 2013
This Month GNU/Linux Has Hit All-Time High Across All Form Factors (Including Mobile) [original]
the "decline" for GNU/Linux was actually Android's gain
4 Ways to Follow Tux Machines [original]
suggestions to readers
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
LILYGO T4-S3 board combines 2.41-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with ESP32-S3R8 microcontroller
LILYGO T4-S3 is yet another ESP32-S3 board with an integrated display
Steam Deck's custom AMD processor exposed - Van Gogh die shots reveal CPU, GPU core designs, and unused hardware
YouTuber High Yield has done a deep dive into the Steam Deck APU, and some interesting details have been uncovered
AMD’s Next-Gen Zen 5 CPUs Recieve New Support In Linux, PMC Drivers Aim Onboard SoC
The AMD Zen 5 family has been receiving various patches and support within Linux for the last few months
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mesa Release, FOSS Weekly, and News Aggregators for GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Security Patches and Incidents
Announcing Rust 1.75.0 and This Week In Rust
Audiocasts/Shows: Fedora, Linux Out Loud
Security, Windows TCO, and DRM
Octane Now Supports FrankenPHP Linux ARM Builds
Laravel Octane v2.2.6 was released yesterday with support for using aarch64 builds of FrankenPHP