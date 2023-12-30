today's howtos
Exploring Essential Linux Commands for Software Developers and Cybersecurity Professionals
XDA ☛ How to install AWS CLI on Ubuntu [Ed: Proprietary nonsense on a Microsoft-friendly distro]
Are you into web development or complex DevOps? Well, if you're using a Linux distribution like Ubuntu, you'll probably need to use the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Command Line Interface (CLI) at one point. You're not going to get this by default on Ubuntu, so you'll need to install it manually through the terminal, allowing you to interact with AWS services using complex commands and text.
Make Use Of ☛ What Is a Chromebook Good For?
Should you buy a Chromebook over a standard laptop? What are the differences to consider?
Make Use Of ☛ How to Install Python Packages in Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm
Having issues installing Python packages using the "pip" tool in Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm? There are some extra steps you need to take, involving the creation of a Python virtual environment. Here’s how to do it.
Make Use Of ☛ Chromebook Stuck on Chrome Screen? Do This to Unfreeze It
A Chromebook stuck on the Chrome screen can be difficult to fix since there are so many possible causes. Use the following tips to unfreeze a wide range of Chromebook models using keyboard shortcuts and other techniques.