Ubuntu Desktop vs Ubuntu Server: Which should you use?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2023,

updated Dec 30, 2023



Ubuntu Desktop is one of the most popular and widely used Linux distros. It's easy to start with, comes with a great set of built-in tools and apps, and is rock-solid stable. If you've ever downloaded Ubuntu, though, you might've noticed that it's available in a couple of flavors: Desktop or Server. But what's the difference, and when should you use Ubuntu Server?

When comparing specifics, we'll look at Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) in both its Desktop and Server flavors, but we'll also be exploring how to compare any two Linux OS' more fundamentally.

