Fedora vs. Ubuntu: Which Distro Is Right for You?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2023



If you’re discovering Linux for the first time, you may be surprised to see that there isn’t one major version like there is with Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS. Instead, there are hundreds of variations known as distributions. Ubuntu and Fedora are two of the most well-known, general-purpose Linux distros that you can install on your PC.

Ubuntu in particular is the most widely used version of desktop Linux. While Ubuntu consists of open-source code from a broad community, Canonical, a company based in the United Kingdom, sponsors and guides the project’s development.

Read on