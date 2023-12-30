Open Hardware and Linux Devices
XAYAX ☛ The Sorbus Computer
While all GPIO pins of the RP2040 are used for communicating with the 65C02 CPU, commication to the "outside world" is only possible via the USB UART of the RP2040. So terminal software is required for operation. Suggestions are: [...]
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi FarmGuard uses Hey Hi (AI) to detect troublesome wildlife and alert farmers
Maker Samith uses a Raspberry Pi to help protect crops from troublesome wildlife using Hey Hi (AI) to detect specific animals and send alerts when one is spotted.
Arduino ☛ Transform your coffee table into a piece of kinetic sand art
Like most furniture, a coffee table should both look good and function well. To function well, a coffee table just needs a flat surface. But looking good is a lot more complicated and depends entirely on owner taste.
CNX Software ☛ Radxa CM3S Rockchip RK3566 SODIMM system-on-module supports up to 8GB RAM, 128GB flash, wireless module
What do all our certifications mean?
Ever since we got started, Fairphone has made it a point to make sure the products we sell and the company itself stick to the highest standards of sustainability as possible. It’s what we keep telling the world.
Barry Kauler ☛ Planning move to Yocto Scarthgap
EasyOS 5.x is currently built with the Yocto/OpenEmbedded Kirkstone release packages; however, having to backport some dependency packages to compile later releases of some packages.
This upward movement of package versions is inexorable. It causes problems, as some packages we do need to keep updating, mainly for security reasons. Especially web browsers. I compile Chromium in OE; we had to backport libva, which saved the day for awhile. However, have now hit a brick wall: [...]
CNX Software ☛ Mixtile Core 3588E SoM review – Part 2: Ubuntu 22.04, hardware features, RK3588 Hey Hi (AI) samples, NVIDIA Jetson compatibility
We’ve already had a look at the Mixtile Core 3588E NVIDIA Jetson Nano/TX2 NX/Xavier NX/Orin Nano compatible Rockchip RK3588 SO-DIMM system-on-module in the first part of the review with an unboxing and first boot with an Ubuntu 22.04 OEM installation.